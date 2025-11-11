Time (and tiaras) are running out — Cartier’s glittering exhibition closes this weekend

Consider this your reminder: the Cartier exhibition at London's Victoria & Albert museum is about to close its doors. After months of dazzling visitors with its diamonds, design, and downright decadence, the show bows out on Sunday, 16th November, meaning this weekend is your final chance to step into the glittering world of the Maison that redefined luxury.

If you’ve somehow missed it, this is the exhibition dedicated to Cartier’s jewels and watches - more than 350 objects of extraordinary craftsmanship, each one more gasp-inducing than the last. It’s less “trip to a gallery” and more “stroll through a century of taste, glamour, and technical genius.”

The story begins in 1847 with Louis-François Cartier, a Parisian craftsman whose descendants, Louis, Pierre and Jacques, turned his modest workshop into an empire. Together, they opened branches in Paris, London and New York, becoming the go-to jeweller for royalty, aristocrats, and anyone whose neck could handle a few extra carats. It’s easy to see why they earned the nickname “the jeweller of kings and the king of jewellers.”

The exhibition unfolds in three sections, each more glittering than the last. The first explores Cartier’s creative evolution, from the romantic ‘Garland Style’ inspired by 18th-century French design, to pieces that borrowed inspiration from India, Egypt, and the Islamic world. You’ll spot treasures like the Williamson Diamond brooch, crafted for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, and a ceremonial diamond necklace commissioned by the Maharaja of Patiala, a piece that singlehandedly redefined what “statement jewellery” means.

Unboxing some seriously sparkly Cartier jewels - YouTube Watch On

Then comes Cartier’s mastery of materials and mechanics: from a jade-beaded necklace owned by American heiress Barbara Hutton to the gravity-defying mystery clocks, and the 1904 Santos wristwatch, which changed the face of timekeeping. These were not just accessories; they were feats of engineering wrapped in elegance - and for one more weekend you can catch a glimpse of them too.

But Cartier’s genius doesn’t just lie in its history; it’s in its constant reinvention; the third and final section explores how the Maison evolved from a jeweller to royalty into a global cultural icon. From pioneering advertising campaigns and collaborations with couture designers in the early 1900s to gracing the covers of fashion magazines and red carpets, Cartier mastered the art of staying relevant. By the time Rihanna wore a 1902 Cartier tiara on the cover of W Magazine, the message was clear: luxury may evolve, but Cartier never fades.

Then, the grande finale: a room filled with tiaras so dazzling they could blind a corgi. Among them, the never-before-exhibited Opal Tiara, worn at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and the 1934 Art Deco halo tiara once owned by Begum Aga Khan III.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unfortunately, the exhibition has now sold out, but if you're a member, you can still attend. Membership for over 26-year-olds starts from £82 a year, whilst under 26 membership is £55. If you haven't had the chance to check it out, it's now or never.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



