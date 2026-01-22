FiiO’s new retro Bluetooth headphones look straight out of the '80s

FiiO is leaning hard into retro with its latest audio release, and the result might be one of the most stylish pairs of budget headphones we’ve seen in a while.

The newly revealed FiiO EH11 Retro Bluetooth Mini Headphones are a deliberate nod to classic 1980s on-ear designs, blending old-school hi-fi aesthetics with thoroughly modern audio tech. They boast transparent shells that show off the internals and satisfyingly tactile physical knobs instead of touch controls.

Those knobs aren’t just for show, either. Twist them to adjust volume or skip tracks, channelling the feel of vintage stereo gear in a form that’s light enough to wear all day. At just 92 grams, the EH11 are about as portable and wearable as headphones get.

Under the throwback exterior, FiiO hasn’t skimped on sound. The EH11 use a 40mm long-throw dynamic driver with a composite diaphragm, delivering bass that digs down to 17Hz while keeping things tight and controlled. A semi-open acoustic design helps avoid the boxed-in feel typical of on-ear headphones, giving vocals more space and a wider, airier soundstage.

They also support LDAC high-resolution Bluetooth, meaning near-lossless wireless audio when paired with compatible devices. Calls are handled via a built-in microphone, and battery life clocks in at a very respectable 30 hours, with a full charge taking around 90 minutes.

Modern extras come via the FiiO Control app, which unlocks EQ customisation, genre presets, low-latency gaming modes and firmware updates. You also get replaceable ear pads in two colour options, making it easy to tweak both comfort and style.

The retro vibes don’t stop at the headphones, either. Alongside the EH11, FiiO has also unveiled an upgraded JM21 portable music player, now with 64GB of storage, more RAM and a bigger battery, a neat pairing for anyone fully committing to the wired-meets-wireless audio lifestyle.

But the real headline here is the price. The FiiO EH11 are available now for £32.99, making it an easy win for anyone who wants standout looks, physical controls and surprisingly serious sound without spending silly money.

FiiO JM21 64GB Portable High-Res Lossless Music Player £199 at Peter Tyson





