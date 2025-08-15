Pebble is returning with the Pebble Time 2 — and it's available soon

The Pebble Time 2, a device we thought might be lost to the mists of trademark disputes, is officially back and looking rather spiffy. Remember when it was going by the slightly less catchy Core 2 Duo? Well, thankfully, the iconic Pebble name has been triumphantly regained, so prepare for the Pebble Time 2 to grace wrists soon.

While pre-orders are open, it's worth noting that this clever little gadget is still in its final polishing stages. However, Pebble's founder, Eric Migicovsky, couldn't resist a design reveal on his blog, Tick Talk, giving us all something to ooh and ahh over. This watch, initially teased way back in March, is finally shedding more light on its features.

The Pebble Time 2 is set to arrive in four colour options: black, black and silver, red, and blue. Though not yet finalised, Migicovsky is keen on hearing from fans to nail down the perfect palette.

In terms of build, expect a swanky stainless steel 316 body and buttons, just like the original Pebble. The Pebble Time 2 promises a whopping 30 days on a single charge, hopefully fixing the modern anxiety of always feeling like something you own needs to be charged.

The front panel boasts a sleek, flat glass face, a departure from the older model's curve. Behind it lies a 1.5-inch 64-colour e-ink display, backlit with RGB LED. This means you will have the power to control your backlight colour, allowing for a personalised glow throughout your day.

New features include a built-in compass, which sounds perfect for those of us who constantly get lost, plus dual microphones, a heart rate sensor, speaker, sleep tracking, vibrations, and waterproofing. It also boasts a screw-mounted back cover and quick-release 22mm watch strap for easy customisation.

Priced at £165, the Pebble Time 2 is available for pre-order now. Migicovsky himself calls it "the watch of my dreams," and honestly, with its minimalist design, sleeker profile, rounded edges, and significantly smaller bezels compared to the Pebble Time Steel, we can see why.