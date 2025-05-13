Our first full look at Galactus in the Fantastic Four movie comes courtesy of LEGO — and you can order the set now

The Fantastic Four vs. Galactus LEGO set is now available to pre-order from the LEGO store, marking just the latest partnership between the Danish toy company and Marvel – it also offers us the best look yet at Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, who’s set to be the big bad in the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps film.

After the disappointment that was Galactus’ first appearance on the big screen in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, where he appeared as a big cloud full of debris, this iteration of the character is comfortably more comic accurate, boasting the iconic helmet and a fashion-forward love for the colour purple. Ralph Ineson will be lending his voice to the character in this summer's bigscreen superherofest.

The set itself, which includes Galactus and each member of the Fantastic Four as mini-figures, is available to pre-order for a 1st June release date, so well over a month before Marvel’s first family are set to make their debut in the MCU. The mini-figures have accessorising parts, including stretchy legs for Mister Fantastic, flame attachments for the Human Torch, and shields for the Invisible Woman. Sadly, for The Thing, he doesn’t seem to come with any additional parts — stuck with just one set of massive hands.

If you pick this up, it costs £54.99 and contains 427 pieces — aimed at ages 9 and up, don't expect it to be the most challenging build around.

This marks the first time LEGO have ever made a Fantastic Four set, and considering Galactus stands at 11 inches tall and is fully jointed, it appears to be starting big with this build.

This release is just the latest MCU-themed LEGO set unveiling of late, after the recently announced Iron Man and Spider-Man LEGO busts, which are arriving soon.

