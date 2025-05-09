LEGO have done it again with the upcoming Disney Pixar lamp release

Just when you think LEGO can’t release anything else that will turn your head and open your wallet, the Danish company does it again, and creates Luxo Jr., the Disney Pixar Lamp.

The build is only 613 pieces, so it’s on the more modest side compared to previous LEGO releases and includes the lamp, the stand, and the yellow ball which Luxo Jr. squashes in the 1986 short film they were the star of. You can use the ball as a stand too to give off the illusion it's being squashed.

Luxo Jr. marks the latest in a long line of Disney LEGO collaborations after recently showing plenty of new Star Wars LEGO sets as well as Iron Man and Spider-Man busts which are set to arrive this summer.

The Pixar Ball even features concealed Easter eggs that allude to popular Disney Pixar films, including Up, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Monsters, Inc., Toy Story, and Finding Nemo.

For anyone who grew up watching Pixar films, which will be most of us, this new set is the perfect hit of nostalgia and a reminder of the first time you saw the now-famous squeaking lamp squash down the I in the Pixar logo.

The LEGO Ideas 21357 Luxo Jr. set is available for pre-order now, ahead its release on the 1st June. The 613-piece set is priced at £59.99 and isn’t expected to be a limited release.

For more LEGO news, check out the LEGO Masters Academy TV show brought to life atthe refreshed block-building tourist spot



