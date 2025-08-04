Twin Peaks all-nighter marathons kick off at London's best cinema this month

No London cinema has quite as much character as the Prince Charles, and it once again proves its quirky worth this month (and beyond) with a Twin Peaks season.

The Prince Charles Cinema is screening the entire Twin Peaks series in the coming weeks. And if you’re feeling truly ambitious, you can catch the TV seasons as all-nighter marathons.

According to the listing, Twin Peaks season 1 eats up 466 minutes. That’s almost eight hours.

Twin Peaks season 2 is far longer still at 1210 minutes. That’s right, it’s almost a whole day.

That season 2 all-nighter starts at 20:30 on September 27th and finishes up at 16:50 the next day. Now that’s what we call a marathon.

You can catch the first season marathon on either Monday August 25th, starting at 14:15 and ending at 22:30. Or for the true overnight experience, the second screenings are on Saturday 30th, kicking off at 23:30 or 23:45 depending on whether you grab a ticket in the primary or second screening room.

Ending at around 7:30am the next day, you’ll be in for a sleepy Sunday.

(Image credit: Prince Charles Cinema)

Tickets for the all-nighter season one marathons are running low — don’t hang about — and cost £22.50 a piece. The epic Twin peaks season 2 run will set you back £40.

There’s even a marathon 17-and-a-half hour run for Twin Peaks The Return later this year too, on October 25th at 20:30.

Don’t have the stamina to spend basically an entire collective weekend in the Prince Charles Cinema? The show is also being broadcast in two-episode chunks across August and September, while Fire Walk with Me’s screening is on September 8th. Tickets are available from the Prince Charles Cinema website.

There are also plenty of tickets for tonight’s screening of episodes one and two of Twin Peaks season 2, at the time of writing.

We can’t guarantee your posterior will feel great by the end of these marathons, but you’ll certainly come away with a good bit of pub or dinner party chatter.

Alternatively, the first two seasons of Twin Peaks are currently available to stream via Paramount+, while Twin Peaks The Return is available through MUBI.