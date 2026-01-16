We already know where The Legend of Zelda movie will be streaming after cinemas

The live-action Legend of Zelda movie hasn’t even hit cinemas yet, but we already know exactly where it’ll land once its theatrical run is over. Netflix.

As part of a newly announced multi-year agreement between Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment, all upcoming Sony films will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide in the so-called “Pay-1” window, the first stop after cinemas and digital rentals. That makes Netflix the guaranteed streaming home for major future releases, including The Legend of Zelda movie and Sony’s ambitious slate of four Beatles biopics.

The deal expands on Netflix’s existing arrangement with Sony, which previously covered only select locations, including the US. Under the new agreement, Sony’s films will debut on Netflix globally once their theatrical and VOD runs are complete, ending the familiar frustration of films bouncing between different streaming services depending on where you live.

In practical terms, that means that after Zelda finishes its big-screen run, Netflix will be the first, and only, place to stream it for a significant period. Typically, Sony films arrive on Netflix around three months after cinema release and remain there for roughly 18 months, though exact timings can vary by region.

The agreement won’t be fully in effect until 2029, rolling out gradually from late 2026 as existing licensing deals expire worldwide. Netflix will also bulk out its library with an undisclosed number of Sony catalogue films and TV shows as part of the deal.

Financial terms haven’t been officially confirmed, but industry reports suggest Netflix is paying north of $7 billion, making it the largest Pay-1 streaming deal ever. That price tag reflects how valuable Sony’s output has become on the platform.

For Netflix, the deal further cements its position as the post-cinema home of blockbuster filmmaking. For Sony, which doesn’t operate its own streaming service, it’s another reminder that being a studio without a platform can still be very good business.

For fans wondering where Link’s long-awaited cinematic adventure will end up once it leaves theatres, mystery solved.





