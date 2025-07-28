Elden Ring Nightreign's 2-player mode arrives this week

Elden Ring Nightreign will get a much-requested feature this week: a two-player mode.

The new mode will be part of the Elden Ring Nightreign 1.02 update, which is due for release on July 30th.

We heard back in May a 2-player mode was possibly in the game’s future, after Nightreign director Junya Ishizaki said the feature had simply been “overlooked” during development. Developer FromSoftware confirmed it was coming in June.

It has also made a quick trailer showing off two-player Elden Ring Nightreign in action, dubbed Duo Expeditions. At present the game can only be played solo, or as a group of three.

Bandai Namco says patch 1.02 will also include “quality-of-life” improvements including “relic filtering options.”

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Two Player Mode Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The publisher recently announced Nightreign has sold five million copies, making it a big success — if not one on the level of Elden Ring itself, which has sold upwards of 30 million copies. The game has been out for around two months, having emerged on May 30th.

This is not all FromSoftware is working on at the moment, of course.

We already know FromSoftware is making a Nintendo Switch 2 title, The Duskbloods. It’s coming in 2026, and has a gothic style that has drawn comparisons to fan fave Bloodborne.

There may be another project on the horizon too. It is reportedly working on a game with the internal code title “FMC” according to MP1st.

Sorry Dark Souls fans, the developer’s previous codenames hint this multi-platform title may be linked to the Armored Core series, rather than the Soulsborne set. However, this is at best speculation.

Elden Ring was known as GR during production, while Armored Core 6 was dubbed FNR internally.