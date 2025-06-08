Fishing has arrived in Fallout 76, and a new zone debuts in The Elder Scrolls Online

Bethesda has two online games, Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO), both of which received some attention in today's Xbox Games Showcase.

Despite the two games being similar in style, the trailers couldn’t be more different, with The Elder Scrolls Online trailer focusing on everything you can do so far, either solo or with pals, as the game reaches 10 years old, and Fallout 76 is all about fishing.

We’ve included both of the trailers below, as well as everything we know so far about Bethesda’s two premier MMOs that are showing no signs of slowing down with more updates on the way.

The Elder Scrolls Online Seasons of the Worm Cult part 1 trailer

The Elder Scrolls Online - Tales of Tamriel Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The latest trailer, showcasing the newest chapter of the game, is set to upbeat music and feels more like a slice of life, while also highlighting numerous new features added as part of the Worm Cult update.

The update brought with it the eighth major story expansion, on top of new subclasses and the mysterious new land of Solstice, ready to be explored. The story focuses on the mystery of the returning Worm Cult. Players will get to explore with some new faces as well as allies from previous sections of the campaign.

Part one of two is already available on PC, while console players can join in on June 18th before the second part releases in Q4, although there is currently no concrete release date. The fresh trailer also had a big focus on the relationship your character can build with the pets that are in the game.

If you’re a laxed ESO player, now is a perfect time to jump in, thanks to the new classes and a new system to help returning players back up to speed.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fallout 76 Gone Fission trailer

Fallout 76's latest update, Gone Fission, launched June 3, introducing fishing to the Wasteland. Available free on all platforms, players can now experience the cosier side of Appalachia with fishing adventures, as shown by the on-brand tongue-in-cheek trailer above

Different baits, weather conditions, rods, and locations offer varied catches, including common fish, monthly rotating prized Axolotls, and Local Legends. Fisherman's Rest, a new Mire location, features Linda-Lee, a giant hermit crab who exchanges Fish Bits for Legendary items, and the region also brings a new home away from home for players to customise and make their own.

Clearly, it’s time for Fallout players to take it down a notch, stop hunting Deathclaws and take a page out of Animal Crossing's book. The only downside is that there doesn't appear to be an option to take a photo with your giant fish ready for your next dating profile update.