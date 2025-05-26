Elden Ring Nightreign may get 2-player mode after all

Elden Ring Nightreign is out in mere days. One of the unusual things about this game is its 3-player structure. But that may not stay the same for good.

FromSoftware has suggested a two-player mode may be added in a future Elden Ring Nightreign update.

At launch, and in perpetuity, Nightreign is primarily intended as a three-player experience. You can also play it solo, but it’s not really how the game is meant to be played. But try two-player? You can’t.

“We set out to make this a multiplayer co-op game for three players, balanced for three players, so that was the main focus and it's at the core of Nightreign,” the game’s director Junya Ishizaki told IGN.

If you want to play with the person you ran through Split Fiction with, for example, you’ll have to let another person join your squad. And even though the original Elden Ring allowed for 2-player co-op, Iskizaki says this pretty obvious feature was simply “overlooked."

“The simple answer is that this is simply something that was overlooked during development as just a two-player option, so we're very sorry about that,” he said.

“We did put a lot of effort into creating this experience that was playable for solo players in as much as the rules and new systems allowed. So in putting all our efforts into that aspect, we kind of overlooked and neglected the duos aspect, but this is something that we are looking at and considering for post-launch support as well.”

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Presumably Elden Ring Neightreign would be simply a bit too difficult if just two players were let loose on the game’s current 3-player tuning.

While much of each run will be spent fighting solo, you’ll get together with the other players to take on boss battles.

In other Nightreign news, Bandai Namco has just dropped a new teaser trailer for the game, just days ahead of its release.

It dives into the Executor character class, a sword-wielding fighter who appears to be able to turn into a werewolf-like beastie.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Executor Character Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This is just the latest in a string of character class teasers, following on from Wylder, Guardian, Recluse, Raider, Duchess and Ironeye. You can watch the lot over at Bandai Nampo's YouTube channel.

Elden Ring Nightreign is coming out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles and PC, on May 30.