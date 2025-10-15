New LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean available to pre-order now — and it's a bargain

Back to the Future reaches its — crikey — 40th birthday later this year, and LEGO has unveiled a new DeLorean car kit to tie in with the celebrations.

The real LEGO pros may already own the large Back to the Future Time Machine kit, number 10300, released in 2022. But this new version is a whole lot more affordable.

LEGO’s new Time Machine from Back to the Future (77256) kit costs £22.99 and is up for pre-order now. But — great scott — it’s not going to arrive in time for Christmas. It’s available from January 1st, so it will require a more understanding child if you’re going to offer this one up as a Christmas IOU under the tree.

1.21 gigawatts of fun

It’s a 357-piece set, compared to the 1872 pieces of the £169.99 original. LEGO has had to take a few more liberties with the real car’s design as a result, leading to a slightly more aggressive grille and a less extended bonnet. But it still looks fantastic and oozes plenty of that classic movie charm.

The model is absolutely packed with bespoke bits from the film’s car. For example, the wheels can fold out by 90 degrees, mimicking the move the DeLorean makes when it takes flight.

There’s the flux capacitor, those big rear vents, the lightning hook and the time calculator inside the cockpit itself.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Big fans of Back to the Future may notice something is amiss here. What we’ve described so far is basically a mish-mash of the versions of the car seen in Back to the Future and 1989’s Back to the Future Part II.

That’s because there are two builds here, representing the two movies’ takes on the time machine. We’re not looking at a full rebuild here, though, more of a tweak, judging by the differences involved.

Nostalgia kits like this are often put in LEGO’s 18+ category, but, perhaps thanks to its smaller size, the LEGO Time Machine from Back to the Future is rated for builders aged 9+.

It includes two minifigs: Marty McFly and Doc Brown. And once built, it’s 17cm long, compared to 35cm for the much larger £169.99 DeLorean set.

The LEGO Time Machine from Back to the Future is available to pre-order now, direct from LEGO.