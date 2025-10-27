Epic LEGO The Goonies set is available to buy in just days

The Goonies reaches its 40th anniversary this November. And to give your nostalgia synapses a good old jolt, LEGO has made a massive set to commemorate the movie.

LEGO’s The Goonies set — number #21363 for the LEGO faithful — is like a fever dream interpretation of the film. It’s a recreation of the pirate ship from the latter stages of the movie, but with rooms inside depicting scenes from the iconic flick.

It’s a substantial piece too, made up of 2912 pieces. And it includes a large collection of 12 minifigs, with pretty much all of The Goonies key cast represented. There’s Sloth, Chunk, Mouth, Data and more.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Unlike some diorama-style LEGO kits, The Goonies isn’t a hinged design that opens up to reveal the insides. While one side of the One-Eyed Willy’s ship is in-tact, the other is a cross-section – like a doll’s house of movie scenes.

LEGO even enlisted Ke Huy Quan, who played Data in the film, to give us a walkthrough of the set.

LEGO Goonies trailer with Key Hu Quan - THIS IS INCREDIBLE!!! - YouTube Watch On

The locations that get recreated in brick form include the Frattelli’s hideout, the treasure room and the skeleton organ. And there’s an interactive version of the boulder-drop trap too.

This one will make a great play set but, like all of LEGO’s massive nostalgia-bait, it’s recommended for builders aged 18+ only.

Once constructed, The Goonies set is 62cm wide and 36cm tall. But at 18cm deep it’s not too large to fit on a larger shelf.

(Image credit: LEGO)

This product is a Lego Ideas platform design, where LEGO fans can submit their own suggestions for new sets. It comes from Vaggelis Ntezes, known as Delusion Brick online, who works as a video games art director in his day job.

"My biggest concern was figuring out a way to combine the ship and the caves without making them two separate models,” says Ntezes.

“My first idea was to place the movie logo on the back side. However, I quickly dismissed that idea and thought I could use the ship. It was the most challenging part of the process, but I knew that if I managed to pull it off, I would create a model that offered both playability on one side and display value on the other, making it truly unique as a concept.”

This is far from Ntezes’s first rodeo. You can check out his other designs over at his Instagram profile.

The final The Goonies design is a little different to the original, though. It was submitted back in 2024, and is more clearly a two-sided set. You can barely see any of the ship from the cave side in the original concept, but as usual LEGO tweaked the design to give it that final touch of LEGO magic.

The Goonies LEGO set will be available from November 4th, or from November 1st for LEGO Insider members (it’s a free-to-join club). You’ll pay £269.99 for it, making it one of the most expensive and expansive sets in the LEGO Ideas category.