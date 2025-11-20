A Star Trek takeover is coming to LEGO Leicester Square for Black Friday
From Klingon workshops to photobooths, Leicester Square is going full warp
This Black Friday, Leicester Square is boldly going where no LEGO Store has gone before. On the 28th of November, the central London flagship will be transformed into a full Star Trek celebration to mark the launch of the brand-new LEGO Icons U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, the first time The Next Generation’s iconic ship has ever been turned into a LEGO Icons set.
Doors open early at 9am, where fans will be greeted by Starfleet crew members rather than the usual tube-lagged tourists. The real draw, though, is the chance to meet Hans Burkhard Schlömer, the designer behind the starship itself, who’ll be in-store from 10am to midday to sign sets and talk shop.
The day isn’t just about queueing politely for autographs, though. Visitors can take part in Klingon writing workshops (finally putting years of watching Worf to practical use), send a postcard written entirely in Klingon, and bag a photo in a galactic-themed photobooth.
There’s even a Gift with Purchase, the respectable Type-15 Shuttlepod mini-set, available while stocks last. Think of it as the Star Trek equivalent of finding an extra chip at the bottom of the bag, only with an Ensign Ro Laren minifigure and an LCARS display.
To add a little extra warp speed to the hype, Jonathan Frakes (Commander Riker himself) weighed in on the build: “As Commander Riker, I spent a lot of time on the bridge of the Enterprise, and now fans can take the helm themselves… in LEGO brick form! This set is a fantastic way to relive the adventures of the crew, piece by piece.”
The set, which lands just in time for the Black Friday rush, is a 3,600-piece deep dive into The Next Generation. There’s a detachable saucer section, glowing warp nacelles, and a shuttlebay that opens to reveal miniature shuttlepods. If your living room didn’t already look like a sci-fi display shelf, it’s about to.
This release ties into a wider Star Trek push from the brand, including a livestream, a designer deep-dive, and even a sweepstake for a set signed by Jonathan Frakes.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
