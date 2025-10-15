The best LEGO sets to get this Halloween: Beastly builds and cinema's best baddies

Halloween isn’t just about costumes, scary movies and knocking on strangers' doors; it’s also the perfect excuse to dust off your creativity and dive into some hands-on building. These LEGO sets combine imagination, nostalgia, and a touch of fun, offering everything from high-seas adventures to chaotic movie monsters. Whether it’s the swashbuckling thrills of a skeletal pirate ship, the eerie charm of a haunted hideout, or the chaotic antics of a certain furry mogwai, each set captures a piece of the season’s spirit.

Packed with detail and personality, these sets are equally satisfying to build and display. They let you reimagine classic movie moments, conjure spooky scenes, or simply enjoy a playful Halloween nod from the comfort of your own home. Some are perfect for collectors seeking cinematic nostalgia, while others invite casual builders of all ages to jump in and have fun.

So, whether you’re assembling a cursed treasure, recreating monster mayhem, or exploring a haunted scene, these LEGO sets are guaranteed to bring Halloween to life, no trick-or-treating required. With everything from epic adventures to quirky scares, there’s something here for every builder looking to celebrate the season in style.

Chomping Monster Book of Monsters

Bring a touch of magic and mischief to your Halloween festivities with the LEGO Chomping Monster Book of Monsters. Inspired by the textbook from Harry Potter's Care of Magical Creatures class in the third film, this set offers a delightful blend of spooky charm and interactive fun.

Upon opening, the book reveals a set of snapping jaws, ready to add a playful scare to your display. The build features intricate details, including a hidden compartment and a mini Monster Book of Monsters, capturing the essence of the magical creature.

Perfect for fans aged 9 and up, this set not only serves as a captivating build but also as a unique Halloween decoration. Its blend of wizarding world magic and festive appeal makes it a standout choice for the season and one of the few sets on the list that can be enjoyed as a toy, not just a decoration.

The LEGO Zombie Mug

Halloween doesn’t have to stop at your décor or display shelf; it can live on your desk, too. The LEGO Zombie Mug is a ghoulishly charming little ceramic cup shaped like a zombie minifigure head, complete with eerie green skin, sunken eyes and a vacant grin. It’s as creepy as it is cute, and small enough (just over 8cm tall) to sit comfortably alongside your current builds.

Arkham Asylum

For fans of Gotham lore and chilling architecture, the LEGO Arkham Asylum is a Halloween must-have. This set re-creates the infamous penitentiary for Gotham’s most notorious criminals, with moody towers, spiked gates, and hidden cells.

At over 1,700 pieces, this is a mid-to-large build that rewards patience. You’ll assemble a towering facade complete with security catwalks, shadowy courtyards, and a dramatic entrance. The attention to detail is what sets it apart: from barred windows to ominous gargoyles, each element heightens the dark, foreboding atmosphere.

Included are several minifigures, letting you stage tense stand-offs between Batman, his nemeses, and escaped inmates.

Jaws

For those who like their Halloween chills with a cinematic twist, LEGO Ideas Jaws delivers pure nostalgic terror. Inspired by Spielberg’s 1975 classic, the set lets you recreate the suspense aboard the Orca boat, complete with a brick-built Bruce the shark and the film’s iconic tension captured in plastic.

The detail is impressive, from the shark’s hinged jaws to the rugged boat rigging, making it as much a display piece as it is a build. It’s not a traditional Halloween set, but its quiet menace and seaside dread make it fit right in with the season’s eerie vibe and pay homage to a proper classic.

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

The perfect bridge between Halloween and Christmas, LEGO’s The Nightmare Before Christmas turns Tim Burton’s cult classic into a display-worthy gothic dream. You get both Halloween Town and Christmas Town, complete with crooked rooftops, moonlit spires and that famous Spiral Hill, all in deliciously eerie detail.

There’s a full cast of minifigures, including Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero and The Mayor, ready to recreate scenes or simply haunt your shelf. Every inch feels faithful to Burton’s twisted imagination, from the architecture’s warped lines to the playful contrast of dark and festive tones.

Gremlins: Gizmo

This adorably spooky set turns the iconic Mogwai into a 1,100-piece display piece worthy of any Halloween shelf. LEGO’s Gizmo captures the floppy ears, wide eyes and mischievous charm of the Gremlins, favourite with uncanny accuracy. At £89.99, it’s detailed enough for adult fans but small enough to sit alongside your other seasonal builds, the perfect mix of nostalgia and bite-sized Halloween fun.

LEGO Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship

Recreate the legendary Black Pearl in bricks with over 1,500 pieces of cinematic detail. From the mast and deck to hidden compartments, every inch invites adventure. The set includes minifigures like Jack Sparrow and his crew, perfect for staging daring battles or ghostly sea voyages.

Its eerie, atmospheric design makes it a standout for Halloween displays, with the film remaining a great Halloween watch for all the family and one of the best pirate films ever made.