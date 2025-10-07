The best LEGO Prime Day deals: From Star Wars to Nintendo and more

If there’s one thing better than clicking together tiny plastic bricks, it’s getting those bricks for less money. Amazon Prime Day is officially in full swing, and this year’s LEGO deals are stacking up.

Whether you're a die-hard fan, a parent looking to lock in some early Christmas wins, or just someone who never quite grew out of building X-Wings on the living room floor, now’s the time to treat yourself. From Star Wars to The Lord of the Rings, Icons to Art, the discounts are coming in fast.

We’ve sifted through the virtual pile to bring you the very best LEGO deals worth your time and cash. No filler, no dodgy off-brand sets pretending to be LEGO, just genuine bricks at cracking prices.

Prime members, get ready to build. These are the LEGO deals you don’t want to miss.