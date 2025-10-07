The best LEGO Prime Day deals: From Star Wars to Nintendo and more
Big bricks, big discounts
If there’s one thing better than clicking together tiny plastic bricks, it’s getting those bricks for less money. Amazon Prime Day is officially in full swing, and this year’s LEGO deals are stacking up.
Whether you're a die-hard fan, a parent looking to lock in some early Christmas wins, or just someone who never quite grew out of building X-Wings on the living room floor, now’s the time to treat yourself. From Star Wars to The Lord of the Rings, Icons to Art, the discounts are coming in fast.
We’ve sifted through the virtual pile to bring you the very best LEGO deals worth your time and cash. No filler, no dodgy off-brand sets pretending to be LEGO, just genuine bricks at cracking prices.
Prime members, get ready to build. These are the LEGO deals you don’t want to miss.
Built for speed and for flexing on your desk. This 1:8 scale replica of Ferrari’s 2024 F1 beast is packed with authentic details: working steering, slick suspension, and a V6 engine under the hood. It’s not just a build, it’s a statement. Whether you're a petrolhead or just like your LEGO fast and red, this one’s a winner.
This striking Japanese Red Maple set brings calm to your shelf with deep red leaves, a twisted trunk, and serious bonsai vibes minus the watering. Part of LEGO’s grown-up Botanicals range, it’s more design piece than a toy, and a perfect way to flex your inner minimalist. No green thumb required.
Fine art meets fine bricks. This LEGO take on Hokusai’s iconic The Great Wave turns 1,800+ pieces into a 3D wall display that’s way cooler than a poster. Bold, textured, and full of depth, it’s a build that’ll actually impress your houseguests. No paint, no frame, just pure brick-built brilliance.
This pastel blue Vespa 125 is pure Italian charm in brick form, complete with a brick-built helmet, spare wheel, and even a bouquet in the basket. Retro vibes meet smooth curves in a display set that feels more design studio than toy shop. Perfect for scooter lovers, design nerds, or anyone who dreams in vintage.
This elegant 1,685-piece build captures the iconic monument in all its neoclassical glory robe folds, crown, tablet, torch and all. The plinth is packed with detail, while the soft green tones keep things classy. A must for architecture buffs, NYC lovers, or anyone who wants a little freedom on their shelf.
This towering 2,500-piece Barad-Dûr model nails Sauron’s dark fortress in wicked detail, think jagged towers, fiery lava flows, and a menacing eye on top. Perfect for LOTR fans who want to bring a bit of Middle-earth’s darkest power home, no ring required. Just don’t let it fall into the wrong hands.
This vibrant LEGO Art set brings Keith Haring’s iconic dancing figures to life in bold black and white with pops of colour. A perfect blend of pop art and pixel art, it’s a fun, funky wall piece that’s easy to build and impossible to ignore. Great for art lovers and those who want to add some rhythm to their space.
This detailed 1,000-piece set captures the grandeur of the Great Pyramid with authentic slopes and a textured base that nods to its desert surroundings. Perfect for history buffs and architecture fans alike, it’s a timeless display piece that’s as impressive as the real thing (minus the sand).
Step into Hyrule with this magical 2-in-1 set that transforms from the iconic Great Deku Tree to a leafy forest throne. Packed with intricate details, hidden secrets, and vibrant foliage, it’s a must-have for Zelda fans who want to bring a bit of game magic to their shelf. Build, switch, and let the adventure grow.
Japan’s “White Heron” comes to life in stunning LEGO form. This elegant set captures Himeji Castle’s graceful curves, tiered roofs, and delicate details with crisp white bricks and intricate architecture. A masterpiece of design and history, it’s perfect for fans of Japanese culture or anyone wanting a serene showstopper for their collection.
Golden, chatty, and iconic, this C-3PO figure is a brick-built tribute to everyone’s favourite protocol droid. Standing tall with posable arms and legs, it’s perfect for Star Wars fans who want a shiny, detailed display piece that says, “I’m fluent in over six million forms of LEGO building.”
This charming mini set packs a variety of tiny leafy plants and flowers into one neat little display, perfect for adding a splash of nature to your desk or shelf, without any watering or fuss. Ideal for plant lovers who appreciate their greenery, this is a low-maintenance, brick-built option.
Bring calm vibes to your space with this serene brick-built garden. Featuring delicate flowers, lush greenery, and a peaceful pond, it’s the perfect mini escape for when you need a moment of zen. A beautifully detailed build that’s part art piece, part nature tribute, no green thumb required.
This sleek 1,500-piece Supra Mk4 is packed with authentic details like a turbocharged engine, working suspension, and smooth steering just like the legendary Fast & Furious ride. It’s the ultimate build for car lovers and movie fans ready to bring some serious street-racing vibes to their LEGO collection.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
LEGO Masterpiece Gallery showcases the wildest brick builds of the year
Book your flights now...
-
2025-brick LEGO Willy Wonka set released
The snozzberries taste like ABS plastic
-
LEGO's new Star Wars Death Star set is its biggest ever — and has enough pieces to build an actual space station
That's no moon...
-
LEGO reveals epic Pirates of the Caribbean ship set
A shiny pearl of a kit
-
LEGO's new Willy Wonka set revives childhood memories of the iconic 1971 film
A little nonsense now and then is relished by the wisest of men
-
The open world Batman game you've been waiting for is... LEGO?
After a 10-year wait, LEGO Batman is back
-
LEGO Legend of Zelda set leak points to Hyrule return in 2026
Blocks of our dreams
-
New LEGO Wall-E & Eve set immortalises robot love in plastic brick form
Plenty of space out in space