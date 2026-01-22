Fall Guys Crown Jam is coming to Fortnite — here’s what the new mode is all about

If you were online during lockdown, there’s a good chance Fall Guys ate up at least a few of your evenings. The brightly coloured party game became a surprise global hit in 2020, turning clumsy obstacle courses and inflatable chaos into must-watch Twitch content almost overnight.

Epic Games clearly saw the long-term appeal, acquiring Fall Guys developer Mediatonic in 2021 and gradually weaving the bean-filled universe into Fortnite.

Now, that crossover is taking a new direction with Fall Guys Crown Jam, a limited-time mode arriving in Fortnite from 23 January to 9 February, and it’s less about surviving courses and more about scoring points.

What is Crown Jam?

Fall Guys Crown Jam | Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Crown Jam is a 3v3 arcade sports mode that drops Fall Guys’ signature physics into a competitive team-based arena. Instead of racing to the finish, your job is to get the ball onto the opposing team’s side and rack up as many points as possible before the match ends.

The easiest way to describe it is basketball meets football meets Fall Guys nonsense. Expect frantic scrambles, last-second slam dunks and plenty of accidental own goals as Beans bounce, collide and tumble across the arena. It's not far off from watching West Ham right now.

One of Crown Jam’s biggest twists is how it handles movement. The Beans are powered by real physics, meaning every jump, tackle and collision has weight behind it. You’ll feel the momentum when you leap for the ball, the impact when you clash mid-air and the chaos when six players pile into the same spot.

It’s scrappy, unpredictable and very on-brand for Fall Guys — skill matters, but luck and timing are never far behind.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clubs, queues and rewards

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You don’t need to sweat it out in Ranked to walk away with something, though. Complete five matches of Crown Jam and you’ll unlock the Blue Plushie Bean Back Bling, an easy cosmetic win that’s usable across Fortnite.

Earn both the standard and Ranked rewards, and you’ll have plenty of bean-flavoured bragging rights outside the mode itself.

Crown Jam isn’t the only way to get your fix. Fortnite also features dedicated Fall Guys islands, where you can play using Bean Styles applied to various Fortnite outfits, blending the two worlds even further.

For fans of either game, or anyone who just wants a fast, silly competitive mode, Crown Jam feels like Epic doubling down on what Fall Guys has always done best: turning chaos into fun.

If nothing else, it’s proof that the beans still have plenty of bounce left in them.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



