The future of PlayStation is in its past – the biggest and best announcements from State of Play

If you tuned into the February State of Play hoping for a glimpse of PlayStation’s bold, unknown future, you technically got one. It just happened to look suspiciously like the 00s.

Sony’s latest showcase was stacked. Big logos. Bigger music cues. Big names. The sort of reveals designed to make you sit up a bit straighter on the sofa. But once the dust settled, a pattern emerged: the night belonged to the past. Remakes. Remasters. Revivals. Sequels to things that were already sequels.

That’s not a dig. It’s a strategy, just an obvious one.

We’re in an era where new things are expensive, risky and increasingly rare at the blockbuster level. So instead, PlayStation is doubling down on legacy. If you’ve loved it before, you’ll probably love it again, just sharper, smoother and running at 60fps.

To be fair, when the back catalogue looks like this, it’s hard to argue. There was no Wolverine or Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet last night, which are two huge releases coming out soon (hopefully), but there was still plenty to get excited for. Here's our favourites from last night.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 launches 27 August on PS5, bundling together Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and cult portable entry Metal Gear: Ghost Babel.

The headline here's simple: MGS4 is finally out of PS3 jail. For years, it’s been trapped on ageing hardware, talked about more than replayed. Now it gets a proper second life, alongside one of the series’ most underrated entries in Peace Walker.

This isn’t reinvention. It’s preservation. Konami knows the audience isn’t asking for Snake to be rebooted with a new haircut. They just want the originals, playable, intact and looking sharp on a modern console.

God of War returns to Greece

Santa Monica Studio wrapped things up with two announcements that both looked backwards before stepping forward.

First: a remake of the original God of War Greek trilogy is officially in early development. Before the Norse saga, before reflective fatherhood, there was raw chaos. Expect bigger set pieces, shinier blades and a reminder that Kratos once solved most problems by shouting at them.

Then came the big surprise: God of War: Sons of Sparta, a 2D action platformer that’s out now on PS5. It leans into old-school side-scrolling energy, tapping directly into the series’ arcade-style roots.

It’s a full-circle moment. One of PlayStation’s most cinematic modern franchises is dipping back into its own history and finding something new to do there, all in time for the new Amazon adaptation coming soon.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

The whip cracks again in Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, arriving later this year on PS5.

Konami is partnering with Evil Empire and Motion Twin (the developers of the critically adored Dead Cells), which tells you everything about the tone. It should boast tight 2D combat, precise movement and modern polish layered over classic gothic bones. New weapons and abilities are promised, alongside a brand-new art style, but the spirit is unmistakably old-school. It's unlikely we'll see Castlevenia reinvented here, but it will remind younger gamers why it carries the reputation it has.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

On paper, Star Wars: Galactic Racer felt like one of the few fresh ideas of the night.

A runs-based, high-stakes racer set in the lawless Outer Rim, with gameplay spanning multiple planets and a cast of characters battling it out in an unsanctioned circuit. The early footage suggested chaos in the best way, with scrappy vehicles, risky overtakes, survival over style and that classic Star Wars gleam.

It is clearly built on Star Wars. However new the mechanics feel, the foundation is one of the safest, most recognisable brands in entertainment. That’s not a criticism, it’s just the theme of the evening.

Kena: Scars of Kosmora

Not everything was a straight nostalgia play. Kena: Scars of Kosmora looks like a genuine evolution for Ember Lab.

An older, more seasoned Kena travels to the mysterious island of Kosmora, with spirit companions playing a deeper role. They grow over time, unlock new abilities and expand combat options, while new elemental mechanics promise more strategic fights.

It’s still a sequel, sure. Yet, it feels like forward momentum rather than a victory lap, making it a bit of an outlier on the night, and rightfully, it opened the show.

John Wick

Saber Interactive confirmed it’s working with the creators of John Wick on a brand-new chapter in the Baba Yaga’s story.

You’ll play as Wick himself, with cinematic camerawork, bold environments, signature gun-fu and intense driving sequences all promised. No official title or release date has been announced yet, but if they nail the rhythm of the film, it could be a sleeper hit.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered

The early-2000s goth renaissance continues with Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered, launching on the 3rd of March on PS5 and PS4.

We're expecting upgraded visuals, refined controls, improved camera work and a generous stack of archival content. Yet, the real hook is the Deluxe Edition, including a playable demo of the cancelled sequel, Dark Prophecy. That’s not just fan service, that’s deep lore excavation.

It’s a smart move. Defiance always had cult status rather than blockbuster reach. Bringing it back as this feels less like a cash-in and more like finally giving a beloved series the send-off it never quite got.

Everything else announced

There’s something slightly ironic about a showcase designed to define PlayStation’s future leaning so heavily on games that predate HD TVs. But these are proven worlds with built-in loyalty and emotional weight. In a market where new ideas are risky and budgets are enormous, that matters, and clearly Sony backs it.

Although the night wasn't all nostalgia plays, there were some new announcements too, including a few exciting trailers, a game where you play as a giant chicken inspired by a Korean novel and a sleuthing Octopus. Here's the rest of what was shown:

