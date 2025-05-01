Sounds like the 80s! We Are Rewind launches a new cassette player

Retro is back. First it was Oasis, then it was Smirnoff ICE — even the Goonies had a revival. Now, it’s music.

Time to dig out those dusty tapes as We Are Rewind is bringing analog back. The audio tech company has launched the WE-001 Edith — a reimagined cassette player that blends all the 80s nostalgia with today’s tech savviness that would leave people actually born in the 80s putting their glasses on to try and operate it.

The cassette is every person's (born pre 2000) throwback dream, with those classic heavy buttons up the sides like a musical triceratops.

The Edith comes in a range of colours, including a bold pop-orange metal shell, which gives a modern twist on the classic Walkman-style cassette player. It also comes in Rose pink case which has some eye-catching blue accents for that flower-power style. If you wanted to leave bright colours back in the skinny-eyebrow, zigzag parting era, then you can also get a sleeker, more minimalist dark blue or grey.

In an age of digital streaming, it’s somewhat heartwarming to see an old school style make a comeback. And, the best part about it is you can bring it up to date by connecting your wireless bluetooth headphones and speakers.

You can also create your own analogue recordings with the cassette - just plug in a powered mic and hit record. Or you can plug in a line source via the 3.5mm socket and make a recording of anything you could dream of.

We Are Rewind is leaving batteries back in the past though, opting for a USB C charging cord for 12 hours playback.

Unfortunately, the only thing the cassette doesn't come with is the 80s pricing. But, they are going for a not unreasonable £129 each and are available at Rough Trade, Selfridges, FNAC, Turnable Lab, and many independent record stores if you want to get your hands on one.