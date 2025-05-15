We Are Rewind unveils the GB-001 — a next-generation boombox

Following the unlikely resurgence of cassette tapes, We Are Rewind has announced the upcoming release of its GB-001 boombox. This retro-inspired device combines the nostalgic appeal of a classic tape player with a suite of contemporary technology, building upon the success of their WE-001 portable cassette player. It also means a whole new generation of broken-hearted music fans can go full John Cusack again.

The GB-001 is engineered to deliver superior sound quality through its separate woofers and tweeters. It produces a rich, full-spectrum stereo image with a total output of 104 Watts from four Hi-Fi class loudspeakers. Enhanced audio features include dynamic power control, refined equalisation, and spatialization, ensuring an immersive listening experience.

At its core, the boombox features an advanced cassette deck with a high-quality mechanism that includes a user-adjustable motor and internal speed regulation. It offers optimised biasing for Type I and Type II cassettes and incorporates an active AC erasing head for low-noise recording. Additionally, a built-in noise reduction circuit emulates the functionality of Dolby B.

To keep the boombox in the 21st century, the GB-001 is equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, a 3.5mm jack input, and a microphone input with an adjustable level for live recordings, allowing connections to various audio sources like turntables and smartphones. Furthermore, it supports dual wireless microphones, opening karaoke sessions and sing-along possibilities.

Operation of the boombox is said to be intuitive, featuring backlit VU meters for monitoring playback and recording levels. Easily accessible controls are provided for Bluetooth pairing, power, tape type selection, bass, treble, and balance adjustments. Designed for portability, the GB-001 includes a rechargeable and replaceable battery, allowing users to enjoy their music on the go.

The GB-001 boasts a sleek, neo-retro design that pays homage to the iconic boomboxes of the 1980s while integrating modern sensibilities. Beyond its primary function, the GB-001 can also serve as a powerful standalone speaker system, comparable to home audio setups.

Perhaps best of all? Guitar input capabilities will let it work as an amplifier in a pinch, transforming any location into a personal concert space

Expect 10 hour battery life in tape mode and up to 15 hours in Aux mode when using the speakers, whilst with headphones you’re looking at 15 hours in tape mode and up to 28 hours in Aux mode.

The We Are Rewind GB-001 is slated for release this year with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of £379 or €449.