Anker's Sleep A30 earphones will hide your partner's snoring

Anker has revealed the Sleep A30, a pair that builds upon the brand’s series of sleep earphones with active noise cancellation.

Anker claims these are the “world’s first smart ANC sleep earbuds.” We’ll take a look at exactly what this means in a sec.

They are also among the rarefied crowd of true wireless in-ear headphones that can last throughout a good night’s sleep — Anker says the Sleep A30 will last up to nine hours off a charge.

That is based on listening to music for an hour as you nod off, followed by eight hours of music-free active noise cancellation.

The Anker Sleep A30 can do that because the earphones will pause playback when they sense you’ve fallen asleep, presumably using the motion sensors inside these little buds.

(Image credit: Anker)

Anker claims these earphones are also suitable for side-sleepers. They have a low profile, to avoid them sticking out of your ears, and have “air-filled” silicone wings to lightly anchor them in your ear canal.

We can picture some still having comfort issues, though. The Anker Sleep A30 have the usual hard plastic outer casing, so may well irritate your ear if you sleep on your side.

Another feature may make that worthwhile, mind. The Anker Sleep A30 have what’s dubbed a “3-stage snore masking system,” and this isn’t just about active noise cancellation.

When the pair detects snoring, it can pipe in “snore-masking audio,” which is a soundtrack designed to block out the snoring sound. Anker has trained its software using more than 500 hours of snoring, and can then tailor the audio to match that of the snoring sound — in frequency terms.

There’s a library of ambient soundscapes for this, including the sound of a stream or a windy plain.

You can also use the Anker Sleep A30 as a wake-up alarm, and they will track your sleep much as a wrist-worn wearable might. That includes sleep stages, duration and a score for each night.

Tempted yet? You can pick up a pair over at Kickstarter, which also nets you a big discount.

The Anker Sleep A30 will sell for $229, but you can snag a set for $139, or around £103, as part of the Super Early Bird deal.

Those in the UK can order a pair, despite that dollar denomination, and the cost includes delivery and taxes. Numbers are limited, though, and the price will then jump to $159, and then $179, if you miss the boat.