The LEGO Chalet of Play: Free festive fun for builders of all ages

This Christmas, the LEGO Group is inviting families to dive headfirst into The Chalet of Play, a magical, festive wonderland that’s guaranteed to bring out your inner builder, your competitive streak, and maybe even a little bit of holiday mischief. Running from 8th–30th November 2025 at Covent Garden Piazza, this is a chance to wander through a winter playground bursting with colour, creativity, and enough Christmas cheer to power a small sleigh.

Step inside and get ready for an afternoon packed with hands-on fun. Test your aim and your patience at Tinsel Toss, where you can hurl rings onto your favourite LEGO brick-built characters, from Cataclaws and Young Simba to Dancing Groot, and even a LEGO Santa set to swing by.

If you’ve got Minecraft fans in tow, the LEGO Minecraft Zone will be a total hit: skeletons have raided the biomes, hiding five gifts in each, and it’s up to you to track them down and save the holidays. Meanwhile, in the spirit of giving, the Build to Give station lets kids (and adults) craft their very own LEGO Heart, which will then be donated to a child in need, because nothing says festive like creating joy for someone else.

The Creativi-Tree is another highlight, a towering symbol of imagination where visitors can build Christmas-inspired LEGO decorations to hang on the tree, making it shine brighter with every creation. And don’t worry about missing your Insta moment, the chalet is set to be packed with photo opportunities, from LEGO-built Santas and Rudolf to giant festive displays that practically beg for a snap.

And if you thought the fun stops there, think again. From 4th November, the LEGO Leicester Square store will be getting in on the action, hosting its very own winter wonderland chalet. Families can take part in interactive building activities, discover key products on display, and strike poses with LEGO musical props, guitars, microphones, you name it, to create the perfect festive memories or a LEGO-themed version of the scene in Big.

Now here’s the kicker: all of this is completely, 100% free to attend. That’s right – a full day of festive fun, creativity, and photo ops without spending a penny. This time of year, it feels like you’ve spent money before you’ve even got out of bed, so this could be a perfect, affordable day out for any parents.

The Chalet of Play is open daily from Monday to Saturday, 11:00–19:00, and Sunday, 12:00–18:00, at Covent Garden Piazza, London, WC2E 8RF. Round up the family, leave the wallets at home, and prepare to get lost in a world of LEGO magic this holiday season – because this is Christmas as it should be: colourful, playful, and joyfully free.

