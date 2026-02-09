London's 8 most romantic hotels

Looking to make this Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable? London’s hotels are pulling out all the stops this year, offering everything from lavish city escapes to intimate boutique stays that cater to couples in every mood. Whether you’re planning a grand romantic gesture, a quiet weekend away, or just want a stylish base for exploring the city with someone special, this list will have you covered.

With experiences ranging from decadent spa treatments and Michelin-starred meals to live jazz and hidden cinema screenings, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate romance in the capital.

Here are London’s top hotels for a loved-up escape, whether you’re in the mood for champagne and sunsets or need the help of a love concierge to pull off an extra special event (and yes, there really is such a job title).

(Image credit: Meliá White House)

8. Meliá White House, Marylebone

Meliá White House is a gorgeous hotel, just a few metres from Regent’s Park, which means plenty of opportunities for romantic strolls through one of London’s most spectacular green spaces. Our favourite spots at the property include the sexy, sultry ‘35 Bar & Lounge (the live jazz sessions are legendary), and guests can upgrade their stay by booking The Level, an ultra-private collection of rooms which comes with perks such as cloud-soft slippers and a turndown service (just remember to make use of that “do not disturb” sign if needed).

Bookable Valentine’s Day experiences include the Adult Secret Cinema, when staff transform the hotel’s most secluded spaces into a private cinema, complete with popcorn and a chocolate fountain. During Valentine’s Day weekend there will also be Daily Social Hours from 5 to 7pm, during which guests can pair two-for-one drinks with an antipasti plate.

(Image credit: Pan Pacific)

7. Pan Pacific London, Square Mile

London’s Square Mile might not be the obvious contender for a romantic staycation, but that’s where the Pan Pacific London comes in. Lovebirds can soak up stunning views of the city’s skyline (particularly if they book the Pan Pacific Suite, which has a supersized standalone bathtub and proposal-worthy views over London), and it’s a great base for romantic strolls around one of London’s oldest neighbourhoods.

“It’s perfectly located for guests keen to gain a new insight into London’s most historic district, with its maze of medieval alleyways and churches,” says Anne Golden, general manager at the Pan Pacific London. This year, Valentine’s Day specials at the hotel include a five-course Valentine’s menu at the Straits Kitchen restaurant – highlights include the Orkney scallop, as well as the glasses of Taittinger Brut Réserve you’ll (both, ideally) be sipping.

(Image credit: The Franklin)

6. The Franklin, Knightsbridge

The historic The Franklin hotel, which overlooks the secluded Egerton Gardens, has the feel of a private home – albeit with an army of staff to cater to your every need (we’ll gloss over the fact that this neighbourhood was once home to convicted murderer Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be executed in the UK). Selfie-loving couples will appreciate the spectacular décor - Anouska Hempel designed the interior, which is all about luxurious fabrics and softly lit corners.

For extra wow factor, book the hotel’s Valentine’s Day package – you’ll check into one of the hotel’s most glamorous suites before dinner at the hotel’s restaurant, helmed by Italian chef Roberto Roncolato. The finishing touch is a session in the hotel’s private hammam. Hot stuff indeed.

(Image credit: The Peninsula)

5. The Peninsula, Belgravia

For a seriously swanky stay, you can’t beat this luxurious hotel, which is rolling out a Valentine’s Day afternoon tea for lovebirds seeking a sugar fix. Afterwards, consider heading to the spa, where we recommend the Subtle Energies couple’s massage.

The Peninsula is also a fantastic option for some pre-dinner preening – it’s the first hotel with an outpost of an Errol Douglas salon. Finish your evening with dinner at the hotel’s Brooklands restaurant, which has bagged two Michelin stars courtesy of chef Claude Bosi’s craftmanship, before retreating to your room – which, we’ll flag, is guaranteed to be on the larger side, because even the smallest rooms here cover an impressive 52 square metres.

(Image credit: The Hari)

4. The Hari, Belgravia

The Hari is a gorgeous boutique hotel just a short walk from Harrods, Hyde Park and some of London’s swankiest shopping streets, the Hari is filled with intimate spaces, our favourite of which is the plant-filled Garden Terrace – on warmer days, it’s a gorgeous suntrap perfect for cocktails, while on colder days, indoor heaters ramp up the cosiness.

This year, the hotel’s Valentine’s Day offerings include Amore al Prima Morso (Love at First Bite), a six-course tasting menu inspired by Italian passion and featuring a rose-infused raspberry panna cotta dessert, and the Sweet Suite package, which includes a two-night stay, a rose petal heart on your bed, a bottle of champagne and a late checkout. Which you’ll probably need, if only to wrangle those pesky rose petals out of your nether regions.

(Image credit: Mandarin Oriental)

3. The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, Mayfair

This ultra-luxurious hotel is perfect for couples, whether it’s the gorgeous rooftop Hanover Bar or the spa, where the encyclopaedia-like treatment menu includes numerous offerings for couples. We suggest the Love Above menu at the Hanover Bar, where you’ll enjoy a glass of Moët & Chandon and Japanese-inspired canapes.

The hotel’s bar has also rolled out an entire menu of cocktails created for Valentine’s Day. For a hit of flower power, order the Cupido's Gimlet, a vodka concoction with notes of lychee and rose. Our top tip? Bag the bar’s corner table if you can. “I’ll always point couples towards the Hanover bar’s corner bar,” says Ivan Arena, beverage manager at the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair. “The views across the Mayfair skyline give the space a real sense of atmosphere, especially when the sun’s setting.

(Image credit: The Clermont)

2. The Clermont, Victoria

Wondering what the world’s coolest job is? Meet the Clermont’s Love Concierge, tasked with ramping up the romance for couples heading to this boutique hotel. Simply speed-dial the love concierge to make your request, whether it’s rose petals in the bath, assistance in arranging the ultimate proposal, or simply an in-room massage for two.

We also love the hotel’s location, and general manager Michael Hedges urges guests to check out some of his favourite nearby attractions. “One of the most special nearby spots for couples is the Victoria and Albert Museum,” says Michael. “It’s a place which invites couples to slow down and explore together. There’s always something to spark conversation, making it a wonderful place for couples to connect.”

(Image credit: Flemings Hotel)

1. Flemings Mayfair, Mayfair

This five-star boutique hotel has 120 gorgeous guestrooms, although we recommend booking the Townhouse Suite, inspired by literary romances (the hotel’s turndown service includes a complimentary copy of Ernest Hemingway’s The Importance of Being Ernest). For a nightcap, head to Manetta’s Bar, an explosion of velvet and rose gold. Make sure you check out the portraits on the wall – they depict the various celebrities who’ve imbibed here, including Agatha Christie and Gertrude Stein. Culinary offerings for Valentine’s Day include a Valentine’s Lunch featuring roast Yorkshire duck, a Mayan red chocolate dessert and wine pairings.

Thankfully, the hotel is a great spot for a post-dinner, calorie-offsetting wander. “One of the best parts of staying at Flemings is the location,” says Henrik Muehle, managing director at Flemings Mayfair. “With an ever-evolving display of contemporary art exhibitions, most of which are free, what’s not to love?"





