Forget Avatar! Billie Eilish and James Cameron are working on a 3D film

Pop star Billie Eilish and James Cameron are working together on some form of 3D film.

The singer announced as much on stage — according to Deadline — during a gig at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena.

“You may have noticed there’s more cameras than usual up here,” Eilish said to the crowd.

“Basically, I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it’s going to be in 3D.”

The obvious best guesses are that Cameron is making a Billie Eilish concert movie, or at least a film with a concert scene or two in it.

“Take that as you will, and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me, are part of a thing that I’m making with James,” Eilish said.

Another dimension

She also teased that she would probably we wearing “the same outfit” for the next four days, referring to her four dates at Manchester’s Co-Op Arena. This suggests footage from the four shows will be collated to give the best take on her own live performance. She also claimed the Avatar director was right there at the gig too.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cameron has not directed a concert movie before, but he has of course made documentary films as well as massive blockbusters like Avatar: The Way of Water and Terminator II. These include Ghosts of the Abyss and Aliens of the Deep, which are about exploring the depths of the sea, including the wreck of the Titanic.

Eilish is currently performing as part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, following that album’s release last year.

She had a concert film made of her Happier Than Ever tour in 2023. It was made in collaboration with Apple Music. The original cut, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, also earned a Grammy nomination.

This new music film should act as a handy palate-cleanser for Cameron, whose next movie Avatar: Fire and Ash is out in December.