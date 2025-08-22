Post Malone launches clothing line

Post Malone is the face of a new fashion range that includes a hoodie, some joggers and even a pair of underpants.

The collection is a collaboration between the countrified singer and Skims, the clothing brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian.

Malone can be seen fishing and hanging out in a cowboy hat while sitting on a gate in Skims’s Realtree pattern clobber. What may initially look like a khaki headache of a pattern is actually an autumnal image of a tree and its leaves.

The collection includes a pair of shorts (£106), a T-shirt (£54), jogging bottoms (£160), a hoodie (£170), boxer briefs (£26) and a more Y-front style pair of briefs (£24).

(Image credit: Skims)

Many of these are already listed as “low stock”, while you’ll need to join a waitlist for the £26 boxer briefs.

Previous big names who have been attached to Skims collections include Roberto Cavalli, Dolce&Gabbana, Lana Del Rey and Charli XCX. The brand was also on track to release a range in collaboration with Nike, but those plans were delayed indefinitely earlier this year in June, owing to production issues.

The Post Malone collection is a bit of a deviation from the Skims norm, which launched in 2019 as a shapewear brand. A loose pair of joggers isn’t exactly shapewear, but then again, Gen Z has largely rejected the tight fit, and Skims hasn’t departed from shapewear elsewhere.

In July, the brand launched its facial shapewear range, which wraps around the neck and back half of the head, with “collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support.” It attracted criticism for appearing to suggest this could improve your skin, calling it "a must-have addition to your nightly routine.”

Still, the face wrap sold out at launch, much as Post Malone’s overpriced undercrackers have.