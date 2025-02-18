Post Malone announces European tour including a brief trip to London

In what is already shaping up to be a tasty year for music in the UK capital, Post Malone has now announced the suitably named "The BIG ASS World Tour" will be coming to Europe, where he will swiftly drop into London for one night only.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is the only UK date listed on his tour, so if you're not a London-based Post Malone fan, get that AirBnB booked for his 7th of September show. Post’s announcement comes after a recent flurry of big-name transatlantic artists added UK stops to their tours, including Drake, Smashing Pumpkins and others.

The tour marks the first time Post Malone has returned to the UK in two years, but unlike last time, cities like Manchester and Glasgow have been left out in favour of the giant stadium date. Check out the entire European tour below:

Fri 8th Aug | Romania, Cluj-Napoca| | Untold Festival

Sun 10th Aug | Hungary, Budapest | Sziget Festiva

Tue 12th Aug | Czech Republic, Prague | Airport Letnany

Wed 13th Aug | Austria, St. Pӧlten | Frequency Festival

Fri 15th Aug | Poland, Poznań | Bittersweet Festival

Sat 16th Aug | Slovakia, Bratislava | Lovestream Festival

Mon 18th Aug | Germany, Berlin | Parkbühne Wuhlheide

Thu 21st Aug | Lithuania, Kaunas | Darius and Girenas Stadium

Sat 23rd Aug | Denmark, Horsens | Horsens & Friends at Nordstern Arena

Wed 27th Aug | Italy, Milan | IDays Milano

Fri 29th Aug | Zürich, Switzerland | Zürich Openair

Sat 30th Aug | Munich, Germany | Superbloom

Wed 3rd Sep | France, Paris | Paris La Défense Arena

Fri 5th Sep | Germany, Hanover | Heinz von Heiden Arena

Sun 7th Sep | UK, London | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tue 9th Sep | Netherlands, Arnhem | GelreDome

Fri 12th Sep | Spain, Barcelona | Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Sun 14th Sep | Portugal, Lisbon | Estadio do Restelo

A fleeting European jaunt for Post Malone

As the name of the tour would suggest, this is a big tour, starting in North America in late April before coming to Europe in early August and finally ending in Lisbon on the 14th of September.

No city is spoiled with a second night, with only Germany featuring more than once throughout the tour, despite it lasting just over a month.

The final leg of the tour will see support provided by Jelly Roll. However, the American rapper will not support the UK, Denmark and Czech dates, so he'll miss out on trying pickled herring or jellied eels.

Tickets go on sale on the 21st of February.

Main Image Credit: Jim Bennett/Getty Images