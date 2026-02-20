Check out the 7 London John Lewis stores with a Topshop (and the one with Topman)

Miss Topshop and Topman? They're back, although this is absolutely not the sign you should start wearing skinny jeans again.

Topshop has returned as a concession in John Lewis stores, 32 of them. And seven of them are in London.

Here’s the full list of London John Lewis locations now home to Topshop:

Brent Cross

Canary Wharf

Kingston

Oxford Street

Sloane Square (Peter Jones)

Stratford

White City

The once-iconic high street clothing brand returns with a collection of its most popular items — including a bunch of denim pieces.

And those “most popular” picks exist because Topshop has still continued to exist since its stores closed a few years ago, just as an online-only presence.

“Today is about making it easier for customers to access the Topshop and Topman pieces they love. From our cult denim to new-season footwear, you can see it, feel it, and take it home the same day,” says Michelle Wilson, Topshop managing director.

Digging a little deeper, this move sees Topshop return to every John Lewis site. But Topman garb will only feature in seven of the stores.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Among the London lot, it’s only Oxford Street that gets Topman. That’s apt enough, given what a presence Topshop used to have on the popular shopping street — the old Topshop space now inhabited by IKEA.

So, what happened to Topshop? After years of decline, covid lockdowns ended up being the last uppercut for the brand, which closed all its stores in 2021. Topshop was then acquired by ASOS in that year.

ASOS does not own John Lewis, but the two retail powerhouses have teamed-up in an attempt to appeal to a younger Gen Z audience.

Does Gen Z even know what Topshop is? We’ll have to see how this one pans out.

You can browse the Topshop and Topman collections over at the John Lewis website. And, unsurprisingly, the women’s collection is a whole lot more expansive than the men’s one.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



