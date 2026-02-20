Big names added to the Deftones All Points East Outbreak festival line-up, including Interpol and AFI

More names have been added this year’s All Points East festival run.

The biggest news comes from All Points East's rock day, dubbed Outbreak. Interpol and AFI have been added to the line-up, alongside Salem, Mannequin Pussy, Blawan, and Ecco Vandal.

With Deftness, Idles and Amyl and the Sniffers already on the slate, this is shaping up to be one of the best — and most varied — days of rock (and rock-adjacent) music London will see in 2026. And apparent there are still “more artists to be announced.”

We’re truly getting spoilt.

Rare appearances

Interpol haven't played London since their November 2024 gig at Alexandra Palace. And your only other current chance to see them here in 2026 is as part of the Bloc Party co-headliner tour, which sees them play London Olympia on December 4th and 5th.

And AFI? Cripes, they haven't played London since 2017.

Tickets for Outbreak currently cost £105.15 including fees. It’s a fair amount more than the bargain-tastic £64.99 you’ll still see advertised online, but at the time of writing we’re in the fourth ticket tranche and that figure doesn’t account for fees.

Deftones have had quite the last 12 months for a band that have been at the forefront of metal since the mid-1990s. Their most recent album, 2025’s Private Music, reached number two on the UK album charts, and reached the top spot in Billboard’s US Top Rock & Alternative albums on release.

The band will also play The O2 tonight, February 20th — to a sold-out crowd.

In other recent All Points East news, a few acts were not long ago added to the line-up of the preceding day, August 22nd’s Lorde headliner fest.

Djo — that’s him off Stranger Things — Sienna Spiro, Erin LeCount and Erika De Casier joined the list earlier this month.

Forming what’s a contender for the most diverse day festival series of the year, those dates are followed by two Tyler, The Creator-headlined all-dayers on August 28th and 29th. And a final date headlined by Twenty One Pilots on August 30th.

Tickets for all All Points East dates are, at the time of writing, still available.





