10 things to know about Calum Harris — Instagram’s plant-based cheffing prince

You may know Calum Harris from his viral Pitbull look, or the actual relationship contract he made in true Sheldon Cooper style. But most likely, you'll know him from his mouth-watering foodie creations across his social platforms, which you frequently save and actually make a little less frequently.

He joined Shortlist at The Lucky Saint to sink a pint and spill the beans on his all-time cheffing icon, what his alternative career would be, and London's most overrated spots.

1. He'd invite Jamie Oliver to his wedding

For most of us, the most interesting person on our wedding invite list is that one uncle who was a failed DJ / ex-roadie for a one-hit-wonder band who has a proven track record of dancing on the tables at 9pm and comes armed with a pocket of fireworks, "just in case." Not that he's tying the knot soon, but Calum Harris's list would include Jamie Oliver.

“He’s got to be my food icon,” Calum confirmed. “He’s done so much to get people into cooking - especially men. He challenges the stereotype - I feel like he’s more of a homecook, and that role in the kitchen was taken on more by women so it was so refreshing to find someone I could gravitate to.”

“I got lucky, I got to go on a show with him - the Great Cookbook challenge (which unfortunately doesn't exist anymore). He was super lovely, such a down-to-earth and honest guy. I found him so lovely and think I have a good relationship with him - he could definitely come to a future wedding of mine…”

Whether that’s to cater or to be a guest, Calum didn’t specify, but we imagine it’s the latter.

A post shared by calum harris (@calumharris) A photo posted by on

Some of us find it intimidating cooking for people full stop, let alone if you’re a cook and you’re cheffing it up for a real professional. Does being a professional cook mean you get more or less nervous at the thought of cooking for someone? After all, Calum has already cooked for Jamie Oliver…

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Stanley Tucci can cook - I feel like he might be judgmental, I mean the man’s been nominated for an Oscar, why does he need to try my food?!" he joked.

"Maybe a Massimo Bottura or Marco Pierre-White, those kind of angry-looking white chefs, they'd be the scariest to cook for I think - or a proper Italian Nonna!"

3. He loves making Mexican food

Sometimes it's hard to find influencers relatable, especially when they're jetting off to an exotic country, or partnering with Amex for a new campaign - it can feel a little far removed from what we know. However Calum's down-to-earth cooking style and favourite dishes are refreshingly relatable...

“I like making Mexican food, mainly cause it’s an easy one to share out with other people. Right now, I like a crispy tofu fish-style taco, love making a pesto pasta, and I make a good vegan Bolognese - I use soy mince with a veg stock and it has that meaty-bolognese flavour. It’s pretty standard, really, but my go-to dishes are a bolognese, a pesto pasta, and a stir-fry.”

In other words, he has nailed the trifecta of the under-nourished, the hat trick of the dishes a 20-year-old male can confidently ‘nail.’

“The old El Paso kit is the single greatest thing that can get young people into cooking - other than Jamie Oliver, that is," Calum confirmed.

A post shared by calum harris (@calumharris) A photo posted by on

4. His most overrated dish is anything with truffle

Umami, miso, tahini, burrata, hot honey - the language of the food influencers of Instagram. Are they all worth it, though? It’s hard to tell when you’re lost in a sea of attractive people, exaggeratedly doing a chef's kiss over a bowl of stunningly presented food and telling you this is the one dish you should make on every one of their 300 videos.

For Calum, his controversial take is truffle. “Anything with truffle or caviar in - I mean I don’t eat caviar for obvious reasons, being plant-based - but anything that needs to elevate itself with that element of truffle is a load of b***ocks - all you need is good veg and good seasoning to make a dish.”

No flamboyant gold leaf here, thank god.

5. He has favourite veggies - and he's not afraid to name them

Some people (i.e. parents) might ask if you can actually make a living being a content creator, after all, sometimes it’s hard to tell how they actually make a living - some still have full-time jobs, some go for cookbooks and TV shows, some do sponsored ads. But are they doing alright?

If there was any modern signifier of wealth more than someone doing their weekly shop at M&S, it’s when they answer the question “what is your favourite vegetable” with the answer tenderstem broccoli..

“I love a tenderstem broccoli,” Calum revealed, wisely deflecting our gasps and accusations of him being bougie. “Or a courgette.” Clearly a man of the people.

A post shared by BIG MAMMA UK 🚀 (@bigmamma.uk) A photo posted by on

6. He thinks Pear Tree Cafe and Big Mamma restaurants are over-hyped

“Big Mamma is good in its doses," Calum was quick to backtrack, "But there are so many other great Italian places you could go to. I think Boxpark [in Shoreditch] had its time - there are better places you can go, like Nettle St market.

"I think Pear Tree Cafe in Battersea would be my answer. I went once - I mean, it has Rosé by the magnum if that's your kind of thing... It’s basically posh people’s club where they can sing Wonderwall before 8pm and go to bed… " But for him, it's definitely London's most overhyped spot. In his words, you shouldn't have to queue for some benches by a pond in a park, and we couldn't agree more.

7. He's launching a podcast (probably)

After about five minutes of chatting to Calum (and we'd urge you to if you ever do bump into him), you'll realise he has a sort of natural knack for conversation and getting the best out of people. A modern alchemist turning reticent people into watchable. So really, it's no surprise that his next project is a podcast.

“I am going to… Well, I want to [launch a podcast]. If I talk about something I’ll do it - kind of like going to the gym, if you publicly tell people you’re going to do it, then you have to," Calum confessed, laughing.

"The more I listen to podcasts, the more I think they could do with a bit of a shake-up - I would love to be the person who does that. It’s not a vanity project - although I suppose they all are in some way. I’d love to interview some cool people (*smoothly slides a job application and CV across the desk to us*)

"I really enjoy writing - I like telling stories (I ramble a lot), if I wasn't cooking and creating content, I’d probably have liked to be a writer or something in film - let’s face it, most content creators are failed actors, aren’t they?"

No comment from us...

A post shared by calum harris (@calumharris) A photo posted by on

8. He has a very specific foodie ick

There are a lot of cringey things influencers do - it comes with the territory. The rent they pay for getting to do cool things is the somewhat excruciating little things they do - and Calum agreed

"This is a particular one for content creators, but it's the over-exaggerated eye roll or over-enunciated 'mmmm'," he says.

"Food has never made and will never make someone go “MMmmMMMmmMMMmmMMMM. I mean, when have you ever gone out on a date and someone’s smacked the table and yelled across the whole restaurant about how good it is?" Calum asked - which is an excellent question. Although we assumed he meant in real life, outside of that moment in When Harry Met Sally.

"I’ve definitely become more moan-y the longer I do content creation, I think I’m slowly morphing into Carl Frederickson from Up…" he confessed.

9. He’s rocking out to country music in the kitchen

Not to sound like a cheesy American sitcom, but music really is the secret ingredient when cooking, for us normals at least. So it was good to know that Calum was no different, always having the tunes turned up loud.

"I recently discovered Where the Wild Things are by Luke Combes and had that on repeat," Calum revealed.

"Bon Iver’s album is a good cooking album (even though it’s a bit more mellow). I love a bit of Olivia Dean and Ezra Collective. Spotify dictates what I listen to. Jungle, Lil Simz’s new album - I loved her like British overpronounced rap and Rachel Chinouriri. Luke Combes’ Fast Car cover is amazing - I’ll be in the corner of the Pear Tree strumming my guitar.

"Karaoke-wise, I’m doing Baby by Justin Bieber or My Way by Frank Sinatra - I once did Central Cee as Karaoke… it was very awkward."

10. The best vegan food is usually not found in vegan-specialty restaurants

It's sometimes hard to know where to take vegan friends. True, the options have improved significantly, especially in cities. But if you're heading out with a fellow plant-based friend, finding a good place to eat can feel like a challenge. Luckily, Calum was on hand to help us pick out the best spots dishing up the vegan delicacies in the city.

"Hot take, usually the best vegan food isn’t found at vegan restaurants," Calum revealed.

"I would say for me as a dining experience, Bubala is great, I really like Plates - first vegan Michelin star in the UK - which was huge." But overall, you don't have to head to vegan-specific restaurants to get some proper, good plant-based grub - music to the ears of all die-hard carnivores out there.