Suit up with new Iron Man and Spider-Man LEGO busts arriving this summer

If you’re a fan of Marvel and LEGO, then you’re in for a blinder with the latest announcement — LEGO is set to introduce the first ever LEGO Marvel mini busts.

The two busts that are launching are MCU versions of Iron Man and Spider-Man. The Iron Man is from Iron Man 2, whilst the Spider-Man bust is inspired by the Iron Spider suit, as seen in action during Avengers: Infinity War – it even includes a minifigure and two additional movable arms.

The two different busts are available to pre-order now, so if you’re excited to get one on the shelf, you can secure yours now, but they won’t release until later in the year. The Iron Man bust is set to release first, coming out on the 1st June, whilst the Iron Spider-Man is set to release later in the summer on the 1st August.

You can check out the measurements for both below, but again, there’s nothing to worry about with both cleanly fitting on the average, shelf, mantlepiece or car dashboard if you’re feeling brave.

Iron Man bust dimensions:

H: 17cm/ 6.5in

W: 17cm / 6.5in

D: 8cm / 3.5in

Iron Spider-Man bust dimensions:

H: 17cm/ 6.5in

W: 20cm / 7.5in

D: 11cm/ 4.5in

The suggested age for both sets is 18+ which suggests they're going to be a little more complicated than your average build, but if you're into being challenged and tackle a set with a bit more bite, this range could be the one for you.

Spider-Man features a more modest 379 pieces compared to the Iron Man bust, which has 436 pieces in total – the good news is the pieces don’t affect price, with both coming in at a reasonable £54.99.