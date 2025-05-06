All the weird and wonderful looks from the Met Gala 2025

The Met Gala has come around again: the museum's annual benefit for its costume institute has become a regular who's who of fashion, with plenty of celebrities pushing the boundaries with their garms.

2025's theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which explores the history of black dandyism with this year's co-chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams, with LeBron James acting as honorary chair – although the basketball player wasn’t in attendance.

Plenty of great looks were on display this year, as well as more out-there statements. Although it’s unlikely any of us regular Joes will ever be able to recreate what was on offer, you can still take some inspiration from what’s on display, with plenty of brooches, accessories and capes shown off this year to show how well men can accessorise.

Colman Domingo

Left: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Right: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As one of the event's co-chairs, it only makes sense that the Oscar-nominated actor turned up the heat, showcasing two different looks.

The Sing Sing star wore a blue Valentino cape adorned with plenty of bling before ditching it to show off a polka dot necktie, matching flower on his lapel, and a plaid jacket. Undoubtedly, both outfits perfectly encapsulated the themes of the night, and Domingo looked cracking in the process.

A$AP Rocky

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The biggest news from the night was arguably from A$AP Rocky and Rhianna, who announced that they are expecting another child, with Rhianna debuting her new bump in the red carpet - talk about arriving in style... On top of that, he looked great pairing formal attire with a rain jacket and umbrella alongside a bold necklace and rings.

Ncuti Gatwa

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

The Doctor Who star rocked up to the Gala in a bold purple Ozwald Boateng suit with patent leather loafers, rings and of course a brooch. Thanks to the colour and slight pattern, the suit is bold, but looks fantastic with a simple black shirt underneath as not to overcomplicate things.

LaKeith Stanfield

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel

Few people knocking about Hollywood right now are as effortlessly stylish as Atlanta actor LaKeith Stanfield, who rocked up to the Met Gala in a long Ferragamo coat, giant wide-brimmed hat, and a singular red flower on his chest.

Andre 3000

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

More on the wacky side here was Andre 300 sporting a red beret and jumpsuit from Burberry, which looked classy, elegant, and straightforward. However, the giant piano on his back can’t be overlooked — even if it's positioning made it quite literally underplayed. It has big year seven energy when the new kids turn up with an oversized backpack, but at least it’s clear what his favourite instrument is. What's cooler than being cool, right?

Damson Idris

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Damson Idris, who is set to appear alongside Brad Pitt in the upcoming F1 film, quickly showed off his upcoming role as he trotted around the Met with a helmet, arriving in a racing suit offering an outfit reveal that will go down in Met Gala history.

On top of that, his Tommy Hilfiger three-piece suit was one of the night's best looks, whilst he also wore jewellery from his own company Didris – it was another look that demonstrated how to wear a good brooch.

Brian Tyree Henry

A cape and knee-high boots may sound a bit medieval drama, but when Brian Tyree Henry does it, it looks outstanding and complements his suit. The matching gloves and frilly cuffs only help elevate the lot – maybe, just maybe, it’s time to bring capes back, even if Edna Mode disagrees.

Burna Boy

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Nigerian Rapper Burna Boy was also wearing Ozwald Boateng and may have found the only thing that looks better than a cape… a leather cape. It rested on top of a patterned burgundy suit, with a yellow shirt underneath and shoes that matched the cape.

Chance the Rapper

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Chance the Rapper wore one of the more relaxed suits at the Met Gala, demonstrating you can keep things chill while still looking great. Once again, the accessories help this look shine with three brooches on the same lapel, a chain on his wrist, glasses and a beanie.

Cover image photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images