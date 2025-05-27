Buckle up: Birkenstock’s adventure sandals get a military makeover

Birkenstocks are universally known as the shoe of the beach, of the chilled, of the earthy van-life, granola gang of Instagram. However, you’ll also see your fair share of them in England’s capital, with many a commuter fretting about losing a Boston down the infamous tube-platform-gap.

However, one thing Birkenstock is not known for is its, er, military prowess. I mean, the new Warfare film would have looked very different if Kit Connor, Will Poulter, Joseph Quinn, and the gang had been decked in Birkenstocks instead of combat fatigues. More waterfall than war.

However, that may be about to change as Birkenstock is incorporating military technology into its new shoes. Birkenstock are teaming up with London-based fashion brand Maharishi for the latest update to the Mogami Terra sandal. Maharishi is a designer label inspired by military clothing, made in eco-friendly fabrics. The collaboration will be with Birkenstock 1774, the company’s luxury division.

A post shared by Birkenstock1774 (@birkenstock1774) A photo posted by on

The sandals will be available in three colourways, although for anyone who was a fan of the bright green or pink stocks, maybe don’t get too excited, as all the colours will be in military-inspired tones. However, for those who prefer a more neutral tone, you’ll want to bookmark May 30th, as this collection will be available then.

The iconic sandal will feature suede and nylon webbing fastenings - recognisable to any outdoor warrior - and these are attached to the upper of the shoe by quick-release buckles, rather than Birkenstock’s usual metal hooped buckles. Also, the sole is waterproof, thanks to the grippy polyurethane material, so you’ll be equipped for all waterfall-chasing, river trekking adventures, more or less.

It also comes with an optional Mogami Terra Tech Pack, complete with a detachable cross-body strap, carabiner, and toe socks. This has been inspired by the US Army’s M.A.L.I.C.E. system, which was introduced in the 1960s to attach extra equipment to their tactical gear. The acronym - which is bound to come up in a pub quiz sooner or later - stands for Modified All-Purpose Lightweight Individual Carrying Equipment.

The idea is that the carabiner and the double strap can be used to clip the shoes onto your bag - although this is probably more likely to be a beach bag than an army rucksack, but still, no leaving them behind in the sand anymore.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will this collection be used by future armies? Probably not. Will they make your dad feel more like a boss as he mows the lawn? Hell yes.