Lorde, Pink Pantheress, and Djo all confirmed for All Points East Festival 2026

It’s a little hard to think about the prospect of summer right now, between the snow weather warnings, the rainy, gloomy days, and layered up with more hats, scarves, and gloves than you thought possible, the idea of raving in a field may feel a bit distant.

However, that doesn’t mean the Gods - or rather committees - behind some of your favourite UK festivals aren’t pulling out the stops and teasing the lineups set to grace the UK this summer.

All Points East, the London-based music festival over in Victoria Park, is pretty notorious for having a criminally banging lineup, and this year it’s more stacked than ever. Headlining the festival is Lorde, with special guests including PINKPANTHERESS, Zara Larson, Djo, and Sienna Spiro, announced today. Clearly, the nostalgic hype is alive and well in music.

Joining the acts will be Erin LeCount and Erika De Casier – both recently announced, as well as the likes of 2hollis, Oklou, Audrey Hobert, Rose Gray, Esha Tewari, ML Buch and Fabiana Palladino.

(Image credit: Toby Shepheard / AFP via Getty Images)

Djo is, of course, the stage name for Stranger Things star Joe Keery, who isn’t content with being a single threat and has nailed the double. He’s set to perform tracks from his latest GRAMMY-nominated album The Crux, including Delete Ya and Basic Being Basic, as well as his UK number one End of Beginning, which cinched the coveted spot earlier this year, coincidentally, during the week of the Stranger Things finale.

Lorde joins fellow headliners following the news of Deftones at Outbreak Fest on Sunday, 23 August and Tyler, The Creator’s two-day headline slot at Victoria Park on Friday, 28 August and Saturday, 29 August.

Tickets are currently on sale for the festival, with some of the ticket types already sold out. General Admission and Primary Entry are still available though, starting at £79.95 for 22nd August.

