Apple is making a documentary about tennis legend Andre Agassi

Apple is making a documentary on the life and career of tennis icon Andre Agassi.

“Here we go…” the 55-year old sports legend wrote on Apple’s Instagram post announcing the series, news of which has been doing the rounds since last year.

“Icon. Rebel. Legend.” reads the tagline for the series, which will be directed by Chris Smith.

His long list of documentary credits includes Fire: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Bad Vegan, Devo and Mr. McMahon, while he also served as producer on Netflix’s Tiger King. This one’s in good hands.

Agassi’s story has already been fairly well-told, in the tennis star’s compelling 2009 autobiography Open, which was ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner J. R. Moehringer.

Andre Agassi retired from professional tennis in 2006 following the US Open, where he was knocked out in the third round by Benjamin Becker — no relation to Boris Becker, if you’re wondering.

By modern standards, Andre Agassi was a real rock ’n’ roll figure in tennis. And not least because he had a hairdo worthy of a young David Lee Roth before he embraced the bald look.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As revealed in Open, Agassi started taking crystal meth in the late 1990s, a period in which he dropped from being tennis’s world no. 1 player to number 141 in just two years and change.

But Agassi did go on to win multiple grand slam titles after that dark period, giving Apple’s documentary series plenty of content for a redemption arc structure.

As yet we don’t know what the Apple TV Andre Agassi documentary series will be called, how many episodes it will feature or when it’s out.

It follows 2023’s Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker, a two part series that charted the rise and fall of the tennis star, whose low points included an eight-month stint in prison just back in 2022. That documentary was directed by Alex Gibney, and is available to watch on Apple TV now, too.

Other documentaries that have made it onto our must-watch list of Apple TV shows include Beastie Boys Story, The Elephant Queen, Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You and Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



