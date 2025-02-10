The 12 Super Bowl ads you don't want to miss

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl, but for many the real sauce in this event is the ads, not the game.

With estimated viewership of more than 110 million people, ads spots during the show were incredibly expensive, at around $8 million for a 30-second spot.

Big brands also spend an additional fortune getting big-name actors, musicians and comedians to star in them. Thankfully you don’t need to have been there to check out the creativity on show, as they’re available to stream on YouTube, sometimes in extended form.

Here are 12 Super Bowl ad spots we don’t think you should miss.

1. Little Caesars starring Eugene Levy

Levy’s eyebrows take flight in this ad for Little Caesar’s Crazy Puffs mini pizzas, which were introduced in 2024.

2. Dunkin’ starring Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck and Jeremy Strong

Affleck and Affleck amp up their Boston accents in this year’s Super Bowl ad for Dunkin’, whose full version is almost seven minutes long. The premise: a Java Jam coffee competition.

3. Bud Light starring Post Malone and Shane Gillis

Post Malone and Shane Gillis hold a cul-de-sac party, featuring a lot of Bud Light.

4. Squarespace starring Barry Keoghan

Keoghan rambles around Ireland on the back of a pony, providing websites to the locals.

5. Booking.com starring The Muppets

The Muppets feature in this relatively conventional ad for the holiday booking site.

6. Doritos

Dylan Bradshaw and Nate Norell won $1 million in Doritos’s competition to devise a Super Bowl advert. It’s a pretty snappy one too.

7. Yahoo starring Bill Murray

Bill Murray advertises a Yahoo email address in this quick ad for the classic email service.

8. Google

Most Super Bowl ads want you to laugh. This Google ad tries to wring a tear or two out of you.

9. DoorDash starring Nate Bargatze

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze spends big after saving some money using a Door Dash subscription in this ad.

10. Nerdwallet starring Kieran Culkin

You may not see him, but you’ll hear Kieran Culkin as a beluga whale in this ad for finance app Nerdwallet.

11. Thunderbolts trailer

Due out in May, Thunderbolts gets its premise explained in this trailer. They are Marvel’s group of not-that-super heroes, a team of reformed villains.

12. Ram Trucks starring Glen Powell

The FX budget for this one must have been substantial, with Powell taking on a dragon, a volcano and some CGI bears in a retelling of the Goldilocks story.

