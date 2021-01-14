New Star Wars game revealed: Assassin's Creed in space, anyone?

Star Wars fans, rejoice - a new Star Wars game is in development and it's being created by the folks that made Assassin's Creed and The Division.

Now, the eagle eyed of you will have noted that this is the first Star Wars game in a long time that hasn't been made by EA Games. That is because the exclusivity over the Star Wars IP that EA Games has enjoyed over the past eight years has now come to an end and more publishers can use the Star Wars world as their digital sandpit.

While EA has been on something of a role with its titles (Battlefront 2, Fallen Order and Squadrons were all decent), it will be great to see what other games publishers do.

First up is Ubisoft, who is woking in collaboration with LucasFilm Games. This subsidiary is the new gaming division that's been born out of LucasArts and Disney's buyout of the games company.

LucasFilm Games recently revealed that it was making and Indiana Jones game with MachineGames and Bethesda publishing the thing.

As for the new Star Wars game well, as you would expect from the makers of Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs and The Division this will be a new story-driven, open-world Star Wars adventure.

Speaking about the link-up, Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly said: “We’ve got a lot of stuff we’re ready to start sharing with fans. Because we’ve been working quietly behind the scenes for a while now, waiting for this moment.”

So expect some stills of gameplay footage soon. As for what to expect, we're really hoping for a Mandalorian-style Assassin's Creed game, where the characters (or many characters) go around the Star Wars universe sorting out the scum and villainy.