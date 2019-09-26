Best Star Wars characters

The Star Wars universe has given us some of the biggest stars in space itself, and the most instantly recognisable characters, ever. So many, in fact, we must issue an apology to the unfortunately maligned characters who didn’t make this list.

Sorry Boba Fett, Jabba The Hutt, and Lando Calrissian. And a special apology to Admiral Ackbar. Without you, we’d never know if anything was, indeed, a trap. With such a Death Star-sized catalogue of films, each full of quirky creatures, narrowing this list down was tougher than a Storm Trooper’s rubber boot.

Submit the additions you don't think we should be without at the bottom, after voting for your top Star Wars characters.



When Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker arrives in cinemas this December, it will mark the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga. It has unfolded over the past forty-plus years – and with it, we’ll say goodbye to some of the most memorable characters in cinema history.



So, after much Force-focusing, here are the ten most iconic Star Wars characters to inspire the imaginations of audiences across this little blue planet….

Before he was the greatest Jedi in the galaxy, Luke had a very different work-in-progress name – the character was originally named in the script as 'Anakin Starkiller'. This was later changed to Luke, and 'Starkiller' swapped for 'Skywalker', because George Lucas was worried that audiences might unwittingly think of the Charles Manson murders when they heard the name 'Starkiller'. Of course, the name 'Anakin' made its way into the series later instead, as Luke's father's name.

Han Solo's faithful co-pilot was actually based on George Lucas's dog – a massive Alaskan Malamute named Indiana. Apparently, she would sit in the front passenger seat when Lucas was driving and people would mistake her for a person. "Having her with me all the time inspired me to give Han Solo a sidekick who was like a big, furry dog. Not quite like a dog, but intelligent," Lucas revealed. Chewbacca is also 200 years old in A New Hope. That's a lot in dog years.

This scruffy looking nerfherder is the coolest guy in the galaxy. That's just a fact. But the space pirate wasn't always going to look so badass. George Lucas has said he originally wanted the character to be a big, green, Creature From The Black Lagoon –style, erm, fish monster. Despite the early design, after working with Harrison Ford on his film American Graffiti, Lucas later changed the character description to the "young Corellian pirate" we know and love.

The upcoming Episode 9 is said to feature a significant amount of General Leia Organa, even though Carrie Fisher passed away in 2016. Leia will live on in the upcoming posthumous performance thanks to unused footage originally filmed for The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Not only is Princess Leia's iconic bun hair style one of the most parodied in all of popular culture, but Leia is one of the most influential feminist heroes in cinema history.

If Princess Leia gave us the world's most copied fancy dress costume, Darth Vader has surely given us the most imitated voice impression in any Dad-joke repertoire. James Earl Jones, who voiced cinema's most iconic villain in the classic first trilogy, requested to leave his role uncredited until Return Of The Jedi, as he thought his contribution too small to warrant it. The distinct sound of Vader's breathing, meanwhile, was made using scuba breathing apparatus: impressionists take note.

Daisy Ridley's Jedi-in-training, Rey, has given us a hero cloaked in conspiracy, and in Episode Nine, we have our fingers crossed that the big question of her mysterious parentage may finally be revealed. In The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren taunts Rey that her parents were "nobodies", but fans have their own theories. One of the most popular? That she's actually Luke's daughter, thanks to her connection to his lightsabre, being strong with the Force even without training, and their similar story arcs. Well, it is known as the Skywalker saga…

The Dark Side-turned son of General Leia and Han Solo formerly known as Ben Solo is a villain we can't help but love. He's a terrifying, cruel character, but he is also vulnerable and human. One of those human flaws is being prone to temper tantrums – you'd be forgiven for thinking he was a teenager for that reason, but he's actually older. In a since-deleted tweet, a member of the Lucasfilm Story Group confirmed he was "around 29 to 30" years old.

He may essentially be a Swiss army knife on wheels, but our beeping companion is certainly the most adorable droid in all of the galaxy. Evolutionary Biologist JV Chamary explained, in an article for Forbes, there's a scientific reason audiences love BB-8 so much, too: it's because he's childlike. His round body, baby-like chirps and bumbling movements make him toddler-esque, and even more endearing. The little baller.

Small but mighty, he is. The iconic design of the oldest Jedi master and Luke Skywalker's tiny, trusty trainer was created by legendary movie make up artist Stuart Freeborn. He based it on a mash up of Albert Einstein's and his own face. Yoda may be a little green guy, but look up and image of Freeborn and you'll see that the resemblance is uncanny.



The hero formerly known as First Order Storm Trooper FN-2187 provides much of audience's entry point to the most recent trilogy. He's thrown into a situation, and is instantly overwhelmed by it all. Let's be honest, we'd all be too, if we had abandoned our Storm Trooper day jobs and got entangled with the Resistance. He also provides a lot of the humour. Boyega has explained, "During the auditions I found that my niche for this character was definitely in the more humour and fear."

