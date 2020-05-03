How to watch Star Wars in order: the best Star Wars viewing order

What is the correct order to watch the Star Wars movies, we hear you type? Well, there are various ways to watch the whole Star Wars saga - from the order by year they came out, order by the year they take place in the Star Wars Universe, the machete order (which die hard fans swear by) the 'whatever order they are on your shelf' order...

The good news is that Disney Plus, as of May the 4th, has ALL the movies available to watch, so do yourself a favour and block out some much needed time so that you can savour the whole space opera.

This is how to watch the Star Wars series in order...

The narrative timeline order (with spin-offs)

If you were to watch the movies according to the narrative timeline, then this is how you should watch them...

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II - Attack Of The Clones

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated)

Stare Wars: Episode III - Revenge of The Sith

Solo: A Star Wars Movie

Star Wars Rebels (animated)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

The Manadalorian

Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker

The narrative timeline order (without spin-offs)

The Machete order

The Star Wars machete order was created before the final three movies were made but according to Time Rod Hilton, the creator of the machete order, reckons they wouldn't be in the order anyway.

So, here is the order. You'll notice that Episode I isn't in there at all, as it's believed that it doesn't make any difference to Luke's storyline in the franchise (the order is all about refocusing the overall story on Luke and his journey). Episode II and Episode III are shown after Episode IV and V but before Episode VI so as not to spoil the "I am your father" surprise.

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III - The Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode VI - The Return of the Jedi

The release date order

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI - The Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III - The Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker

