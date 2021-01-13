Indiana Jones is back! Brand-new video game teased

Indiana Jones is no stranger to video games. There are around 20 titles revolving around the explorer, dating back to 1982 and Raiders of The Lost Ark on the Atari. No game has quite nailed the fun of the films, though the LEGO games did come close.

Now, Lucasfilm Games has revealed that it is working on a new Indiana Jones game which is being developed by MachineGames, and exec produced by Todd Howard of Bethesda Games Studios.

Funny how things come around. Uncharted is a hugely popular game that owes a big debt to Indiana Jones - and now it's a franchise that's being turned into a movie. Indiana Jones, meanwhile, is a franchise that needs something of a reboot and now it is getting a brand-new game.



Not much is known about the game, except it will tell a wholly original, standalone tale "set at the height of the career of the famed adventurer". So, this isn't old man Indy but the explorer in his prime.

We do have a short teaser to try and get information out of. According to the teaser, Indy is heading to Rome and there's a lot of clues centring on Ancient Stones.

As for an Indiana Jones release date, we don't have one at the moment. Interestingly, though, Bethesda is close to being bought by Microsoft - what that means when it comes to what consoles will get the game remains to be seen.











