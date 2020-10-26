Spider-Man 3 begins shooting - Tom Holland no longer in Uncharted territory

Spider-Man 3 has begun shooting in Atlanta, with Spidey himself, Tom Holland, announcing that he's started filming on Instagram.

Holland is fresh from shooting Uncharted, where he will be playing a younger version of Nathan Drake.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Spider-Man 3 with many a rumour suggesting that we are set to see a Spider-verse type movie.



This is something that was done beautifully in the animated movie Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse, but the Marvel version may well use past Spider-Man alumni to its advantage.

Nothing has been confirmed but former Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are said to be in talks for the move and we know that another familiar face is set for a comeback.

Jamie Foxx, who played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man, is back reprise his role.

As for members of The Avengers, it's thought Doctor Strange is on board to take over the Tony Stark mantle as the older, wiser mentor to Peter Parker.

Now, most of the above is just speculation - Sony had to put out a statement to say the rumours "aren't confirmed" - but it does point to a movie that could be primed to set up the whole multiverse situation for Marvel, making way for different versions of the beloved characters, alongside the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Oh, and who is directing that sequel? None other than Sam Raimi who helmed all three of Tobey Maguire's movies.

All of this is going to play havoc with our how to watch the MCU movies in order guide.

