Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer shows off a whole load of spidey suit

Did you know ‘Spider-Man Day’ was a thing? Nope us neither — but that ain’t going to mean the top dogs at Sony Pictures aren’t going to miss their moment to ‘make fetch happen’. And, at least in this instance, it means we get out first ever look at the new Spider-Man film — Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

This first teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day doesn’t show us much, but it does give a glimpse at one of the most important parts of the whole Spidey deal — his new suit.

The 8-second teaser is a showcase in MCU textiles, giving us a close-up of the iconic skin-tights over a plaintive piano soundtrack. You can check it out below:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - YouTube Watch On

Spider-Man teaser takeaways

Is there much to be learnt here? Well, maybe actually — die-hard Spidey fans note that the suit looks like a combination of those worn by the Spider-Men of yesteryear, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who were cinematic webheads before current Peter Parker, Tom Holland, started swinging.

Seeing as Spidey’s last outing was a multiverse mashup that brought all those versions of the superhero together, it seems like Holland’s Spidey will be taking some notes from his earlier counterparts.

As for what to expect from Brand New Day in terms of storyline, 2021’s No Way Home left Peter Parker in a pickle — he’d saved the world, but at the cost of everyone in the entire world forgetting about him, including his love interest M.J (Zendaya).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will bring some new and familiar faces to the table as Parker looks to rebuild his life. Jon Bernthal reprises his TV role as Marvel’s Punisher (fun fact: he and Holland worked together on their original Marvel auditions), alongside The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas and Sadie Sink (whose red hair has the internet speculating she might be the X-Men’s Jean Grey).

Set for release on July 31st, 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is to be directed by Daniel Cretton — he who brought us Marvel’s rather underrated Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.