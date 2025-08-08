The Batman Part II finally gets filming date

The Batman Part II finally has a concrete-sounding shooting date, suggesting its 2027 release date will actually happen.

Warner Bros. Discovery told its shareholders the film will start filming in Spring 2026, ahead of its October 2027 cinema debut, in a recent letter on company updates.

The wild part is this Robert Pattinson Batman arc isn’t even considered a true part of the new James Gunn and Peter Safran era of DC cinema, which began a'proper last month with Superman. However, it’s kinda too successful just to flush and reboot, as 2022’s The Batman made $772 million in cinemas.

The Batman Part II is directed and co-written by Matt Reeves, who also made that 2022 Batman film.

Back in 2024, Reeves told SFX magazine a little about the upcoming movie’s plot and flavour.

“It’s going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption, and it goes into places he couldn’t even anticipate in the first one,” said Reeves.

But in keeping with the tone of its predecessor, Reeves says The Batman Part II will remain “grounded” in a sense of reality.

“What was important to me was to find a way to take these pop icons, these mythic characters that everybody knows, and translate it so that Gotham feels like a place in our world,” says Reeves.

A late-in-the-day Bat signal shines

The film’s script was reportedly submitted just weeks ago, and DC head James Gunn was tentatively positive about it when asked on The Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“We’re headed in the right direction. There are some things that we’ve still got to work out. But it’s headed in the right direction, for sure,” said Gunn.

Another Batman movie is in the works too, The Brave and the Bold, but this is an animated film from director Andy Muschietti. However, there’s no word on when it’s planned for release yet, suggesting it may come out after Batman Part II.

The next big milestone on the DCU schedule is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, out on June 26th, 2026.