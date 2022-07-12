Our top-rated office chair has a huge Prime Day discount right now
It tops our office chair shortlist and has been given a heavy discount.
ShortList did A LOT of sitting down to bring you our best office chairs list and it looks like it has paid off, as our top office chair right now has been given a massive discount by Amazon.
The SIHOO Office Desk Chair is currently number one in our best office chairs list and now it has a huge 38% off its price for Prime Day.
According to our list, the SIHOO Office Desk Chair offers "support for your whole back" and "offers many ways to adjust the position to suit you, as well as a breathable mesh fabric to keep you cool."
Its RRP is usually £258.99 but, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, that price has been reduced to a fantastic £161.49 - that's nearly £100 off of the price.
While we have seen the SIHOO Office Desk Chair hover around the £229 mark, this is the best price we have seen for this office chair so it looks like the ultimate home office bargain for us.
And US readers can also benefit from a very similar discount with 38% off the SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair that usually goes for $299.99. but can be picked up for $184.69 in Amazon's Prime Day lightning deal today only.
This isn't the only office chair that has been discounted. The following have fantastic discounts, too.
- Hbada Office Chair Desk Chair - WAS £129.99, NOW £79.99
- COMHOMA Office Desk Chair - WAS £129.99, NOW £73.49
- BASETBL Executive Office Chair - WAS £159.99, NOW £105
