Adidas treadmill Cyber Monday deal gives you a head start on your New Year resolutions

December — the most dangerous of months for your waistline. If you’re hoping to keep to the same belt hole you’re using now come January, or simply want to give yourself a fitness boost while the seasonal indulgence goes into overload, check out this excellent Cyber Monday treadmill deal from Argos.

It’s knocking off £300 from the usual asking price for the Adidas T-24c Treadmill, bringing it down from £799 to a run-ready £499:

£300 off! Adidas T-24c Treadmill with Connected Fitness £499 (was £799) Get a headstart on your New Year's fitness goals with this connected treadmill from Adidas. With 36 pre-set running programs and adjustable incline, you'll be marathon ready in no time, without ever having to leave the house. Buy now from Argos

Home treadmills can be a bit of a nightmare to buy — they vary in quality wildly, and can be really difficult to construct and store.

But the well-reviewed Adidas T-24c ticks lots of the important spec boxes, as well as having the added benefit of having a folding design that comes ready-constructed, right out of the packaging.

Its 2 horsepower motor drives the treadmill belt to a top speed of 18kph, letting you really push yourself while indoors, while those looking to build strength in those calves can take advantage of a 12% elevation incline. There’s a 130cm x 45cm running area to train on — pretty generous given the whole unit measures just 130cm x 84cm x 165cm.

And as for training schedules, there are 36-preset options here, including target time, target distance and target calories, as well as the option of setting your own. If you want to get competitive on a global scale, the treadmill also taps into the Adidas Console+, enabling Zwift and Kinomap compatibility, letting you run against the times of other users and race across the inclines and elevations of virtual terrains.