Snag yourself a "free" iPad with this Virgin Media deal

Want a free iPad? No problem. You can get one by switching your home broadband to Virgin, which for many areas in the UK is the fastest option in town.

Are there snags involved? Of course there are, but you will legit be sent an actual iPad, made by Apple, without having to spend hundreds extra as part of the deal.

It’s part of Virgin Media O2’s new MegaVolt offer, which requires you to sign up for an 18-month contract that is absolutely packed with services.

First up, you get gigabit home internet, with speeds pegged at an average 1130Mb. That’s going to let you download files at up to 140MB a second.

MegaVolt also includes a Virgin TV package, with Netflix, more than 240 channels, Sky Cinema HD and Sky Sports HD — which costs a bunch on its own.

You also get an O2 mobile phone SIM, one with a whopping 250GB data a month and 25GB roaming allowance — including premium roaming locations like the US.

As an extra cherry on top you can also choose an additional subscription to snag for six months. Your options include Disney+, Prime Video, Audible or — if you don’t like fun — McAffee.

What you pay

Where’s the snag? An epic package like this does not come for free. It costs £88.99 a month (with a bump to £94.26 in April 2026), so don’t go treating that O2 SIM as a nice-to-have freebie.

You’ll be sent the iPad once the cooling off period has finished. That’s 14 days after you receive the equipment or your service starts, whichever is later.

And what free iPad do we get? It’s a 9th Generation model with 64GB storage and mobile internet.

This is the version of the iPad launched in 2021. It’s a 10.2-inch screen tablet, and was discontinued in 2024. However, it’s still worth a small fortune and will be great for watching movies and shows away from the TV, and for the usual tablet jobs of playing games and noodling around.