Teenage Engineering teams up with Supreme for special edition of its EP-133 K.O. II sampler

Teenage Engineering is a baffling company, one that makes serious audio gear that somehow manages to be among the most desirable tech around. And it’s leaning into that second part in this latest collab with clothing brand Supreme.

The Supreme x Teenage Engineering EP-133 K.O. II sampler has just gone on sale. And at £358 it’s very similar to the pricing of the normal K.O. II.

Orange highlights of the standard sampler design are replaced with the Supreme signature bold red. And you can’t miss that great big Supreme logo blasted across the top of the casing.

In-screen light-up icons get a coating of Supreme red too, while Supreme detailing is blasted all over the back too.

It’s an aesthetic takeover above all else. But, at least at the time of writing, the plan appears to have worked. It’s listed as “sold out” on the Supreme website, despite having only just gone on sale.

If you’re here as a fashion victim and/or collector wondering what this thing actually does, we can help.

The Teenage Engineering K.O. II was announced in 2023. It’s a great-looking portable sampler with built-in microphone and speaker that lets you edit samples and basically create tracks from scratch with nothing else.

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What was the original K.O.? It was part of Teenage Engineer’s tiny Pocket Operator range. These are just a fraction of the size of the EP-133 K.O. II, which was far more than just a sequel.

There’s an audio input as well as the microphone, of course, for far better-quality results. The K.O. II is a fantastic piece of kit, and has its own drum samples built in, making it feel like an all-in-one studio in the right hands.

Get started with the new EP-133, K.O.II by Teenage Engineering (Tutorial) - YouTube Watch On

We are going to have to put our cynic’s hat on for a second, though.

The Supreme version of the EP-133 K.O. II has 64MB of sample memory, where Teenage Engineering actually upgraded this series with 128MB of space earlier this year. Is this a canny way to offload remaining older-style K.O. II PCBs to the more, shall we say, fashion conscious end of Teenage Engineering’s audience? Wouldn’t bet against it.

Still, it’s not as if many of the hardcore music producer type Teenage Engineering fans would make it all the way to the checkout without twigging this fact.

If the Supreme x Teenage Engineering EP-133 K.O. II does come back in stock, you’ll find it for £358 at the Supreme store.





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