This might be the best Black Friday TV deal ever — if you’ve got room for a 98-inch TV…

You might have to take out a wall in your house to get it inside, and even with its crazy discount it’s not exactly cheap, but this may well be the best Black Friday TV deal we’ve ever seen.

If you want an absolutely massive, cinema-worthy TV in your living room, then this Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV from Selfridges is a total bargain, relatively speaking.

It’s now down to £2,999, from an original price of £5,499. That’s a giant £2,500 off its original retail price — and even £700 cheaper than its previous low.

Save £2,500! Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV £2,999 (was £5,499) This giant 98-inch Samsung QLED TV is as bright and colourful as it is smart, using AI processing techniques to keep the image detailed even when blown up to cinema-screen sizes. Buy now from Selfridges

So what are you getting for that money, beyond the whopping screen real estate?

A great TV set, that’s what. Being a 2023 model, it’s ever so slightly older than Samsung’s latest models, but very, very close in terms of image quality and performance.

Bright and colourful, it’s using Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K inside, which powers what Samsung calls the Supersize Picture Enhancer. That uses AI trickery to make the image sharp and detailed even when blown up to this gargantuan size.

The 4K set makes use of Samsung’s Tizen smart TV platform, meaning that this super-slim set has access to all your favourite streaming services without the need to have loads of unsightly dongles and cables trailing out of the back.

The catch? Selfridges has super-limited stock of this bargain Samsung TV. So if ever there was a time to make a rash decision on buying something massive, then this is it.