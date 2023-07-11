Amazon Prime Day deals: our favourite finds so far

Amazon Prime Day has arrived and this year it is packed with deals. If you're a member of Amazon Prime, you can take advantage these great savings, the best of which we've detailed below.
And if you're not a Prime member? Don't worry - you can simply sign up for the 30 day trial, grab the deals you're interested in, then cancel before you're charged.
There are some fantastic deals to take advantage of and we've sifted through loads of the to find the top 10 - plus a bunch more you should consider - so you don't have to. If you are looking for a booze bargain, then we are showcasing the following on the site:
1. Amazon Fire TV - 43-inch 4K UHD Omni QLED series
Save 45%
2. Aviation American Gin
Save 21%
- Hendrick's Lunar gin - £25.95 - WAS £30 (14% off)
- Opihr Gin Spices of the Orient - £16.99 - WAS £23 (26% off)
3. Amazon Echo Pop
Save 50%
This compact Bluetooth smart speaker with Alexa features a full sound that's great for bedrooms, small spaces and the like - and all the Alexa smarts you can shake a stick at. It's Amazon's most colourful Echo yet, with four styles to choose from.
- All-new Echo Show 5 - £44.99 - Was £89.99 (Save 50%)
- Echo Dot (2022) - £21.99 - Was £54.99 (Save 60%)
4. Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red 5 Helmet Set
5. Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Blended Scotch
By our reckoning, this is one of the best Prime Day whisky deals. Johnnie Walker Double Black is an intense, full-bodied scotch, and this is as low a price we've seen it this year.
- Talisker Skye Single Malt Scotch Whisky- £24 - Was £44 (Save 45%)
- The Singleton 12 Years Old- £36.99 - Was £42 (Save 12%)
6. Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut (PS5)
Save 50%
A great deal for one of the best PS5 games of all time. Ghost of Tsushima is a cracking Samurai romp, filled with scenes that really push the PS5 (and your 4K TV) to the limits. The director's cut adds even more action. This is the best price we've seen this game for.
Also consider:
7. SAVE 15% on a huge selections of Gift Cards
There's nothing like a bit of free money and that is pretty much what you are getting with this great Prime Day deal. A huge selection of gift cards are 15% off right now, so if you purchase a card then Amazon will lop 15% off the price. Everything from Netflix to Uber Eats is in the range.
8. Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Save 37%
Unlike some Prime Days before this one, Apple is offering up the discounts via Amazon right now - our pick is a whopping 37% off these Beats Powerbeats. They are packed with running tech, have around 9 hours' battery life, a secure fit and reinforced design for sweat & water resistance.
Also consider
9. PlayStation 5 Console + God of War Ragnarok
16% off!
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you - there really is a discount on a PS5 right now. Since its launch, the PS5 has been either hard to get or incredibly expensive. This deal knocks some £80 off the prce and you also get one of the best PS5 games, too!
10. Tower 4L Air Fryer
Save 36%