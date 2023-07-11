Amazon Prime Day deals: our favourite finds so far

Amazon Prime Day has arrived and this year it is packed with deals. If you're a member of Amazon Prime, you can take advantage these great savings, the best of which we've detailed below.

And if you're not a Prime member? Don't worry - you can simply sign up for the 30 day trial, grab the deals you're interested in, then cancel before you're charged.

There are some fantastic deals to take advantage of and we've sifted through loads of the to find the top 10 - plus a bunch more you should consider - so you don't have to. If you are looking for a booze bargain, then we are showcasing the following on the site:

1. Amazon Fire TV - 43-inch 4K UHD Omni QLED series

Save 45%





If you weren't aware. Amazon has gotten into 4K TVs in a big way recently, meaning that you can get all the Fire TV smart TV stuff you want on a telly that has some top-notch 4K specs. This one has had a huge discount (45% off) and while we would always go big when it comes to 4K, 43 inches is a perfect size for a smaller room or a second TV.

2. Aviation American Gin

Save 21%

When he isn't playing Deadpool or heading up a Wrexham FC, Ryan Reynolds is also the owner of one of the most popular gins around. Aviation gin offers both a floral and earthy hit and works well with a decent tonic.

3. Amazon Echo Pop

Save 50%

This compact Bluetooth smart speaker with Alexa features a full sound that's great for bedrooms, small spaces and the like - and all the Alexa smarts you can shake a stick at. It's Amazon's most colourful Echo yet, with four styles to choose from.

4. Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red 5 Helmet Set

Save 35%





We love a LEGO bargain. We love a Star Wars bargain. So, this is the perfect Prime Day deal for us - a recreation of Luke's Red 5 helmet in LEGO form. Plus it comes with a great stand to show off your creation.

5. Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Blended Scotch

Save 41%





By our reckoning, this is one of the best Prime Day whisky deals. Johnnie Walker Double Black is an intense, full-bodied scotch, and this is as low a price we've seen it this year.

6. Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut (PS5)

Save 50%



A great deal for one of the best PS5 games of all time. Ghost of Tsushima is a cracking Samurai romp, filled with scenes that really push the PS5 (and your 4K TV) to the limits. The director's cut adds even more action. This is the best price we've seen this game for.



7. SAVE 15% on a huge selections of Gift Cards





There's nothing like a bit of free money and that is pretty much what you are getting with this great Prime Day deal. A huge selection of gift cards are 15% off right now, so if you purchase a card then Amazon will lop 15% off the price. Everything from Netflix to Uber Eats is in the range.

8. Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

Save 37%





Unlike some Prime Days before this one, Apple is offering up the discounts via Amazon right now - our pick is a whopping 37% off these Beats Powerbeats. They are packed with running tech, have around 9 hours' battery life, a secure fit and reinforced design for sweat & water resistance.

9. PlayStation 5 Console + God of War Ragnarok

16% off!





No, your eyes aren't deceiving you - there really is a discount on a PS5 right now. Since its launch, the PS5 has been either hard to get or incredibly expensive. This deal knocks some £80 off the prce and you also get one of the best PS5 games, too!

10. Tower 4L Air Fryer

Save 36%

If you haven't yet got yourself an air fryer then you are missing out! Cooking is made really simple with an air fryer, and this model from Tower is one of the easiest to use. Whether you are looking to make fluffy chips or crispy chicken. this is the one for you - and it comes with a spacious 4L basket.



