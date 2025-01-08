Grab a £1 meal deal at London's Amazon Fresh stores

We have a stonking deal for all the Londoners out there, and unlike Black Friday it doesn’t come with a massive outlay.

For just a quid you can pick up a lunch meal deal with Amazon this month. The catch is you can only do so at an Amazon Fresh store, and there are 11 of them dotted around the capital and its outskirts.



It works much like any supermarket meal deal and, as Fresh fans may know, Amazon has a couple of these already.

Amazon Fresh offers a £3.90 meal deal and a £5.50 one. This £1 deal gets you the £3.90 version for just a pound.



To get involved you need to claim the £1 meal deal voucher over at the Amazon site. And you’ll then use the Amazon app to pay in-store.



The meal deal includes a sandwich/salad/wrap, a drink and a snack. And snacks can include items like yoghurts as well as crisps or a chocolate bar.

The promotion is available until January 31, and it looks like we’ll only get the one voucher to use by then. But as a way to remind the lunch-buying public Amazon Fresh is actually a thing, it could prove pretty effective.

Amazon Fresh's London stores

Here’s where you’ll find those Amazon Fresh stores dotted around London:

Aldgate East

East Croydon

Euston

Holborn

Hoxton

Liverpool Street

Monument

Moorgate

Southwark

West Hampstead

Wood Wharf

Amazon Fresh used to have more stores in London, including spots in Wandsworth, Ealing and East Sheen, but these closed down in 2023.

Not been in one? These Amazon Fresh stores made headlines in 2021 thanks to their “Just Walk Out” tech, designed to let you just swan out after tapping your card — the idea being the store (and its reported staff of 1,000 Indian workers) was smart enough to work out what you “bought”.

Stores also now have self checkout areas, though, which may be a lot more comfortable for some of you.