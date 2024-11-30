This is the cheapest place to buy EA Sports FC 25 - lowest price ever for Black Friday

If little Jimmy wants to find EA Sports FC 25 under the Christmas tree this year — or “big Jimmy” wants to have a game of ‘this year’s FIFA’ when he gets back from the pub — we’ve found the cheapest place to pick up the game ahead of the gift-giving season.

Amazon has dropped the price of EA Sports FC 25 to just £39.99 for Black Friday — that’s a saving of 43%, down from its RRP price of £69.99. And though we’ve highlighted the PS5 version below, it’s the same price across Xbox consoles and PS4, too.

43% off! EA Sports FC 25 - PS5 £39.99 (was £69.99) It may no longer be called FIFA, but EA Sports FC 25 continues in that series' fantastic tradition of top-notch kickabouts. From the same development team, this year’s version includes new modes like 5v5 rush, and tactical improvements including player roles. Throw in more realistic team movement, players from 700+ real clubs, and you've got the best football game ever. Buy now from Amazon

So what's new this year?

EA reckons it’s made the best football game it has ever built with EA Sports FC 25, building on the foundations of more than 30 years of digital kickabouts. As well as improved visuals and player likenesses, this year's game adds a 5v5 Rush Mode (fast-paced five-a-side matches), changes to how tactics work so you can have finer control over your team during play, and tweaks to Ultimate Team to make it easier to get into and fairer to play.

And, if you want to get a headstart with Ultimate team, we’ve found the best EA Sports FC 25 players you need to have in your squad, too — just those rated 90+ or higher for some serious golazzo performances.

And if you fancy buying the game disc free, then the PlayStation Store has it at a fantastic £34.99 right now, too.