The Mandalorian Season 2: key plot point revealed

It's been a bit quiet on The Mandalorian front of late, which is a good thing as most entertainment news at the moment is about shows being delayed.

Thankfully that's not the case there: The Mandalorian Season 2 release date is still October 2020 and now we have a bit more news as to what the plot is about.

Anyone who has watched the first season will not be surprised here, but it's been confirmed that the Darksaber will play a crucial role.

Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Moff Gideon in the show, revealed to Deadline that the saber will be seen throughout season 2 and that it's intrinsically linked with his character.



"You’ll see more of the Darksaber, you’ll get the explanation of this ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world,” he explained to Deadline.

“Where did this saber come from and how was it revived? It’s a key in our second season, which will be back sooner than later... is a key to Moff Gideon’s past, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and his desire to build a planet and bring it back together.”



Ooh, intriguing. Those who have watched the animated Star Wars show The Clone Wars - one of our best Disney Plus shows - will know all about the Darksaber thanks to the episode The Mandalore Plot. It's rumoured it was also meant to be in the movie Solo but we didn't actually get to see a live-action version of it until Gideon wielded it in The Mandalorian.

With this and the re-introduction of Bobba Fett, The Mandalorian Season 2 is looking like it's going to be a fan pleaser.